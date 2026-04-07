Steve Keen is the one economist I trust

The economist who predicted the 2008 financial crash is warning something bigger is coming.

So what does he see that most people don’t?

Professor Steve Keen joins me today on The Diary Of A CEO to tell us what he sees for us in the near future…

Steve is an economist and author who has been critical of how traditional economic models explain the world. His work focuses on how debt, energy, and real world constraints shape the system we live in.

He has spent decades challenging mainstream economics, and in 2005 he warned that rising private debt would trigger a global financial crisis three years before it happened.

Now, he’s looking at a combination of factors like war, energy, and technology, and arguing that we may be underestimating how connected these risks really are.

As we get into this conversation, what becomes clear is that a lot of what we assume about how the economy works which may not actually reflect how it behaves under pressure.