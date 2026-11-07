Ten years ago

Stephen Fry has apologised for remarks that suggested he believed survivors of sexual abuse who pity themselves should “grow up”.

The actor and broadcaster, who is president of the mental health charity Mind, was criticised for the comments made on the US talk show The Rubin Report.

In a statement on the Mind website, he said: “It distresses me greatly to think that I have upset anyone in the course of the TV interview I had with David Rubin the other week.

“I of course apologise unreservedly for hurting feelings the way I did. That was never my purpose.”

He added: “There are few experiences more terrible, traumatic and horrifying than rape and abuse and if I gave the impression that I belittled those crimes and the effects they have on their victims then I am so, so sorry.

“It seems I must have utterly failed to get across what I was actually trying to say and instead offended and upset people who didn’t deserve to be offended or upset.”

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2016/apr/14/stephen-fry-sorry-for-telling-pitying-abuse-victims-to-grow-up