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Josy ⚖️ LED BY MULES! 🪬🪷🙏's avatar
Josy ⚖️ LED BY MULES! 🪬🪷🙏
1hEdited

I have a theory…

Fry is incredibly intelligent, but is a nihilist and it is EQ that determines IQ, so even Mensa needs a reset

Oh and if you want to blame anyone, Blame The Freemasons ✌️🧬

Jesu tried to tell you

He even flipped the tables… so now the Tables Have Turned

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Crosscat's avatar
Crosscat
3h

In his autobiography Moab Is My Washpot, I think he refers to being sexually assaulted in some way as a young boy at boarding school ( by older boys) and he is very dismissive of the incident, playing it down. Sounds similar to others who’ve been abused ( Peter Attia) so I guess it warps their thinking about such matters.

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