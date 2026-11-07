Ten years ago
Stephen Fry has apologised for remarks that suggested he believed survivors of sexual abuse who pity themselves should “grow up”.
The actor and broadcaster, who is president of the mental health charity Mind, was criticised for the comments made on the US talk show The Rubin Report.
In a statement on the Mind website, he said: “It distresses me greatly to think that I have upset anyone in the course of the TV interview I had with David Rubin the other week.
“I of course apologise unreservedly for hurting feelings the way I did. That was never my purpose.”
He added: “There are few experiences more terrible, traumatic and horrifying than rape and abuse and if I gave the impression that I belittled those crimes and the effects they have on their victims then I am so, so sorry.
“It seems I must have utterly failed to get across what I was actually trying to say and instead offended and upset people who didn’t deserve to be offended or upset.”
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2016/apr/14/stephen-fry-sorry-for-telling-pitying-abuse-victims-to-grow-up
I have a theory…
Fry is incredibly intelligent, but is a nihilist and it is EQ that determines IQ, so even Mensa needs a reset
Oh and if you want to blame anyone, Blame The Freemasons ✌️🧬
Jesu tried to tell you
He even flipped the tables… so now the Tables Have Turned
In his autobiography Moab Is My Washpot, I think he refers to being sexually assaulted in some way as a young boy at boarding school ( by older boys) and he is very dismissive of the incident, playing it down. Sounds similar to others who’ve been abused ( Peter Attia) so I guess it warps their thinking about such matters.