BREAKING: MUSLIM MUFTI OF DAGESTAN OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Dear Dagestanis!

The blasphemous events taking place this evening terrify us with their cruel cynicism.

Muslims will never show aggression against innocent and unarmed people.

Shedding the blood of those who pray in their temples is a bloody act of madness absolutely alien to Islam!

These attacks, precisely on the days of church services, had taken place before in other churches in the Caucasus.

The radicals want to pit us against each other with all their might and burn interfaith bridges.

But they won't succeed.

We have faithfully preserved the traditions of the world from time immemorial and it has not happened and will not happen that Muslims attack representatives of other faiths.

One of our righteous ancestors, Imam, Sheikh Shamil, built a church for Russian soldiers, but he did not burn any of the churches and synagogues.

Today we share our grief with everyone who has lost a loved one in this unequal and brutal attack.

Our country is in a state of Special Military Operation and any such attempt is the thirst of our enemies to spark a war by any dishonest methods.

We, Muslims, will maintain peace in Russia and the Caucasus in every possible way.

Dear Dagestanis, brothers and sisters, remain calm, we are all believers and ask Almighty Allah for fair retribution and restoration of justice!

We hope and trust in the Almighty!

With prayers and hope for the Mercy and Protection of Almighty Allah for all of us, Mufti of Dagestan Akhmad-Afandi Abdulaev Muftiate of Dagestan