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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Under 16s in Australia circumvented the restrictions easily , Pornhub and gambling sites were not restricted to the youth strangely enough, wonder if Britain will be the same.

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Stephen Keilty's avatar
Stephen Keilty
2h

WILL NOT PROTECT CHILDREN FROM PAEDOPHILE GANGS, THOUGH.

STARMER IS A COMMUNIST TYRANT.

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