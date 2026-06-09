Keir Starmer set to impose internet restrictions on millions of Britons within days

07/06/2026

The Prime Minister’s crackdown is expected to restrict Britain’s roughly 13 million under-16s from accessing ‘high-risk’ platforms

Sir Keir Starmer is set to impose internet restrictions on millions of Britons within days, it has emerged.

The Prime Minister is expected to pursue an “Australian-plus” model following a three-month consultation on Australia’s social media ban, combining restrictions on high-risk platforms for under-16s with curbs on addictive features and tougher age-verification checks.

Tomorrow’s anticipated announcement will mark the first phase of the crackdown, requiring technology firms to introduce software that prevents children from taking, storing or sharing intimate images.

Experts have confirmed a social media ban for under-16s won’t be easy. Companies including Google and Apple could face fines, restrictions on device sales to minors or criminal penalties if they fail to comply within 90 days.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner, has urged ministers to extend any restrictions to all under-18s.

“If we are genuinely seeking to safeguard children from harm, we cannot allow 16 and 17-year-olds to have lesser protection,” she told The Telegraph.

Dame Rachel has called for the measures to extend beyond social media platforms to include gaming websites, AI chatbots and other online services that pose risks to young people.

She has also urged Sir Keir to draw up a list of features that technology companies would be required to remove, including autoplay functions, infinite scrolling, popularity metrics such as “like” buttons, location-sharing tools and livestreaming capabilities.

Sir Keir is expected to pursue an “Australian-plus” model following a three-month consultation on Australia’s social media ban

Jess Phillips, the former Safeguarding Minister who championed the measures before resigning over implementation delays, hailed the nude-image prevention technology as a “game changer” that would help protect children from online predators.

The Government’s consultation found strong public support for tougher restrictions, with 89 per cent of the 9,500 parents who responded backing a legal minimum age for access to social media platforms.

Dame Rachel accused adults of a “dereliction of duty” in protecting children online, saying many young people felt forced to protect themselves by disabling notifications, deleting accounts and installing app blockers.

Despite the previous introduction of the Online Safety Act, concerns remain over children’s exposure to harmful content.

Jess Phillips hailed the nude-image prevention technology as a ‘game changer’ that would help protect children online

Research cited by the commissioner found that 15 per cent of children aged 13 to 17 had encountered content promoting eating disorders, while 13 per cent had viewed material encouraging suicide or self-harm.

She argued the existing legislation had failed to tackle more subtle harms, including addictive platform design and excessive screen time driven by late-night scrolling.

Dame Rachel said. “It is not about ‘banning children’. Children have done nothing wrong. They are not the culprit.

“It is about banning powerful technology companies from accessing and harming England’s children.”

Dame Rachel accused adults of a ‘dereliction of duty’ iin protecting children online

The plans come amid growing pressure on the Government to strengthen online protections for young people and are expected to represent the most significant intervention in children’s social media use since the Online Safety Act became law.

Sir Keir is said to have adopted a more hardline stance after meeting bereaved parents and reviewing evidence from Australia’s blanket social media ban for under-16s, which came into force at the end of last year.

“The Prime Minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people,” a No10 source told The Times.

He is expected to unveil the Government’s full plans in the days leading up to the Makerfield by-election on June 18.

Under plans being discussed in the name of online safety, Britons could face mandatory ID checks to fully access their phones etc

In Canada

https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/carney-government-to-ban-social-media-for-kids-younger-than-16-but-will-allow-exemptions

June 5, 2026

Canada’s Senate has passed Orwellian speech bill targeting Christians and religious leaders and banning them from quoting Bible passages that the liberal government deems “offensive” or “hateful.”

Senators voted 45–13 to approve Bill C-9, legislation framed as an expansion of Canada’s hate speech and hate crime laws. Two senators abstained while dozens were absent for the vote. The bill now returns to the House of Commons with amendments before potentially receiving Royal Assent and becoming law.

Faith leaders and civil liberties advocates warn the sweeping language will open the door to unprecedented government scrutiny of religious expression, particularly biblical teachings on sexuality, gender, and morality.

At the heart of the firestorm is the repeal of Section 319(3)(b) of the Criminal Code. This longstanding provision protected good-faith expressions of religious belief drawn from sacred texts, including the Holy Bible.

By removing this defense, the legislation leaves pastors, priests, churchgoers, and everyday believers vulnerable to “hate speech” prosecutions for teaching traditional biblical doctrines on topics like marriage, sexuality, or human nature—if authorities decide those views cross into “detestation or vilification.” Conservative senators’ last-minute amendments to safeguard religious freedom were rejected.

Faith leaders warn this hands unelected bureaucrats and activist judges a powerful new tool to silence dissent under the guise of combating hate.

Campaign Life Coalition strongly condemned the vote. “This is a dark day for religious freedom and free speech in Canada,” said national president Jeff Gunnarson. “The passage of this deeply troubling legislation… will not stop us from speaking the Word of God, even when biblical truths are increasingly being labelled as hateful… God will not be mocked.”

Faith Leaders and Experts Raise Red Flags

Introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Bill C-9 expands hate-related offenses while broadening the definition of “hatred.” Constitutional experts, civil liberties groups, and religious organizations have sounded alarms that vague language could empower selective enforcement against unpopular views—particularly traditional Christian teachings.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued an open letter opposing the changes. Cardinal Frank Leo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto, urged senators to reconsider, acknowledging the need to fight real hatred and violence while stressing that significant protections for religious expression were essential.

Public Backlash Intensifies

Opposition has surged nationwide. Protesters have rallied outside Liberal MPs’ offices, including Prime Minister Mark Carney’s, decrying the bill as an assault on foundational freedoms.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith publicly warned against any future “monitoring” of church services in her province. Senators also rejected a controversial amendment that would have criminalized so-called “residential school denialism,” another flashpoint in debates over free speech and historical interpretation.

A Test for Canada’s Soul

Supporters frame Bill C-9 as a necessary update to combat rising hate crimes and protect vulnerable communities, including through new offenses related to symbols and access to religious sites. Critics counter that it tilts the scales toward state control over conscience, eroding the very pluralism Canada claims to champion. With the bill heading back to the House of Commons, opponents vow to keep fighting for restored religious exemptions.

For many believers, this isn’t just about legal technicalities—it’s a defining moment for whether Canada will remain a free society where citizens can openly live and proclaim their faith, or one where quoting the Bible risks a knock on the door from authorities.

The globalist push to redefine “hate” as anything challenging progressive orthodoxy continues. Canadians who value liberty are watching closely. The fight for free speech and religious freedom is far from over.