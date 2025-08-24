https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/aug/21/lucy-connolly-ex-childminder-who-called-for-arson-asylum-seeker-hotels-released-from-jail

Starmer is deliberately breaking the country in order to force a backlash, after which he could invoke Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004 .

This act allows the the de-facto imposition of martial law, the seizing of property and assets, the freezing of bank accounts and the cancellation of elections.

Most importantly, the act does not preclude the utilisation of foreign "persons" should the "emergency" so demand. Such "persons" could be from NATO, the UN, EuroGendFor (Europe's paramilitary force) and Interpol.

I strongly suspect a 250k strong UN army is already here, strategically garrisoned across the country.

I also note Starmer will soon allow Blackrock to take over three main British ports.

It need hardly be said that those who control the ports control the safe passage of containers bulging with smuggled AK-47s and such like. Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004 simply needs an "emergency" in order to enforce genuine totalitarianism, backed up by foreign soldiers. If we had patriotic senior military officers we would not be in this catastrophic position….

….I think my comment above also explains why Starmer appears so relaxed about being the most hated PM leading the most hated government in British history. He KNOWS there won't be an election to crushingly lose in 2029.