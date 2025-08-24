Starmer is deliberately breaking the country in order to force a backlash, after which he could invoke Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004.
I was very moved by Don Wootan’s interview with Lucy Connolly in which she gave her side of the story which, of course was nothing LIKE how it is described in the left-wing media.
LUCY CONNOLLY SPEAKS OUT IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER BEING LOCKED UP IN JAIL FOR 380 DAYS FOR A TWEET
Starmer is deliberately breaking the country in order to force a backlash, after which he could invoke Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004.
This act allows the the de-facto imposition of martial law, the seizing of property and assets, the freezing of bank accounts and the cancellation of elections.
Most importantly, the act does not preclude the utilisation of foreign "persons" should the "emergency" so demand. Such "persons" could be from NATO, the UN, EuroGendFor (Europe's paramilitary force) and Interpol.
I strongly suspect a 250k strong UN army is already here, strategically garrisoned across the country.
I also note Starmer will soon allow Blackrock to take over three main British ports.
It need hardly be said that those who control the ports control the safe passage of containers bulging with smuggled AK-47s and such like. Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004 simply needs an "emergency" in order to enforce genuine totalitarianism, backed up by foreign soldiers. If we had patriotic senior military officers we would not be in this catastrophic position….
….I think my comment above also explains why Starmer appears so relaxed about being the most hated PM leading the most hated government in British history. He KNOWS there won't be an election to crushingly lose in 2029.
David Icke comments:
I've been pointing out such a scenario described here for a long, long time and events are moving ever more obviously in that direction.
Trump ('Right') is putting troops on the street and Starmer ('Left') is following the same agenda script along with other 'Liberal democracies' like the ever more fascist/communist Netherlands.
Only the designer excuses change to target their national populations.
Civil war and unrest offer the perfect opportunity to unleash tyranny and that's why the UK government is being increasingly blatant in its goading of the population. Have no doubt that the response is already in place and waiting for when the blue touch paper explodes.
When people grasp that 'Left' and 'Right' are just labels to divide us so the few can rule and impose their dystopia we might understand the game.
One Global Cult is working through both of them which is why ultimately they are pushing the world in the same direction.
We have to be streetwise so we don’t walk into their carefully assembled traps.
Paul Weston is characterised on the internet as a “far-Right’ and extreme politician. Make up your own mind.
LIVERPOOL PROTEST ERUPTS AS GB NEWS REPORTER SLAMS ‘VERY BAD’ POLICE DECISION
LIVERPOOL CITY CENTRE WAS BROUGHT TO A STANDSTILL AS THOUSANDS OF PROTESTERS CLASHED, PROMPTING MULTIPLE ARRESTS AND A HEAVY POLICE RESPONSE, INCLUDING MOUNTED UNITS.
GB News journalist Dougie Beattie described the atmosphere as “very, very tense” and accused police of making a “very bad decision” that left officers trapped between rival groups.
He said officers “allowed Stop Racism… to come in from the left-hand side with cans and sticks and start hitting hard on the anti-immigration protesters,” which led to escalating violence and scuffles along the street.
With police struggling to maintain control, Beattie added: “Liverpool is on edge, and it’s shocking that police allowed attacks to come in from the left-hand side.” Merseyside Police confirmed dispersal and stop-and-search powers had been authorised to prevent further disorder and keep the public safe.