Starmer has resigned
Mr. Pool@MrPool_QQ
🔻 He didn't resign. He was REMOVED. **Keir Starmer is OUT.** The media says "political pressure." The media says "party revolt." The media is LYING. Here's what actually happened: **June 17. G7 Summit.** Trump sat across from Starmer at dinner. No cameras. No aides. Just two
11:02 AM · Jun 22, 2026 · 361K Views
366 Replies · 3.53K Reposts · 11.2K Likes
Credit to Starmer. He did exactly as he was told. Destroy the UK. Starmer did a brilliant job. The country is in utter shambles.