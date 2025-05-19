By GREG HEFFER, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 19:50 AEST, 15 April 2025

Sir Keir Starmer is facing claims of a Brexit betrayal after it emerged the UK could align with Brussels rules on meat and dairy and accept the rulings of EU judges.

Furious Brexiteers are warning the Prime Minister against leaving Britain as a 'rule-taker' in his ongoing negotiations with the EU.

Since entering Downing Street, Sir Keir has promised a 'reset' of post-Brexit relations with Brussels and is preparing to host a UK-EU summit in London on May 19.

But the PM is enduring a backlash amid reports that Labour could breach the negotiating 'red lines' of the previous Tory government in its talks with the bloc.

According to Bloomberg, British officials have signalled to their EU counterparts an openness to accept the dynamic alignment of rules on fresh meat and dairy.

It also reported the UK could allow the oversight of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as part of a deal to cut checks on imports of foods and agricultural products.

While in power, the Conservatives were loath to accept regulatory alignment or the continued influence of the ECJ after Brexit.

There are fears it could impact the UK's ability to strike trade deals with non-EU countries, such as the US.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/keir-starmer-says-common-sense-35253444

https://news.stv.tv/politics/keir-starmers-eu-deal-absolutely-terrible-for-scottish-fishing-industry

STARMER BOWS TO HIS EU GLOBALIST HANDLERS – BETRAYS BRITAIN YET AGAIN

While Britain crumbles, Keir Starmer is in Brussels, groveling before the EU elite instead of fixing his own country.

Broken Britain is spiraling—yet Starmer runs to the EU instead of leading at home.

Why? Because he answers to Brussels, NOT the British people.

Sunil Sharma: ‘He does not need to be in Brussels. We need to start putting the British people first.’

Is it really a surprise from a man who despises British sovereignty? Starmer doesn’t work for you—he works for his globalist masters

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1886393174165254317

British fishermen feel betrayed today after Keir Starmer gave away fishing rights to the EU selling out their livelihoods.

Here’s a reminder of Starmer saying we would NOT be a rule taker.