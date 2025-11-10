https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/standard-overnight-funds-rate-plunges-signals-panic

While, everyone was paying attention to the budget vote -- this happened. The Secured Overnight Funds Rate (SOFR) plunged. In matters financial, the SOFR is the world’s most important number.

On November 6, 2025 the SOFR crashed to 3.92% -- the lowest level in two years. It is the benchmark that controls $397 trillion in global contracts, and it just signaled something catastrophic.

This is not a rate cut. This is a liquidity flood. The rate dropping like this is designed to make it super cheap for Banks and Corporations to borrow funds overnight to balance their books.

The SOFR is the number that moves everything.

SOFR replaced LIBOR (London Interbank Overnight Rate) in 2023 as the foundation beneath derivatives, corporate loans, adjustable mortgages, and securities worth more than 15 times global GDP. When SOFR moves, $397 trillion in financial contracts reprice simultaneously.

It just fell from 4.22% on October 31 to 3.92% in six days. A 30 basis point nosedive that saves borrowers $50 billion annually but screams one word: panic!!

WHAT THE FED IS NOT SAYING:

The Federal Reserve cut rates 150 basis points year to date. Excess reserves are flooding repo markets. Overnight borrowing costs for the entire financial system collapsed to levels not seen since September 2023, when recession fears first surfaced.

Translation: The Fed sees something breaking and is throwing liquidity at it before the fractures become visible.

THE MECHANISM OF CONTAGION:

Lower SOFR slashes bank funding costs by 10 to 30 basis points immediately. Corporate loan rates drop 15 basis points. Adjustable rate mortgages reset 20 basis points lower, cutting monthly payments by $200 average.

Credit expands 2 to 5 percent. Lending accelerates. Asset prices inflate.

But here is what they are not telling you: sub-4% SOFR has preceded every major asset bubble collapse since 2008. Cheap money does not fix broken growth. It masks it.

THE GLOBAL SPILLOVER:

Cheaper dollar funding triggers $10 billion plus in emerging market carry trade inflows. Currency volatility spikes. Foreign central banks hoard dollars. The cycle that destroyed Argentina, Turkey, and Sri Lanka restarts.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

If Q4 GDP misses expectations or inflation spikes above 3.5%, SOFR reverses violently. Repo market seizures return. The 2019 overnight funding crisis replays at scale.

If the Fed holds course, credit bubbles inflate until something pops. Corporate debt. Commercial real estate. Equity multiples at 25x earnings.

THE TRUTH BURIED IN THE DATA:

SOFR is not just a rate. It is the early warning system for systemic stress. When the world’s most important number collapses this fast, it means central banks are terrified.

They are easing into a recession they cannot admit is coming because this time, the very real risk is that it goes from Recession to Depression to the Great Unwinding.

They know they can’t give American that $2,000 “Tariff Dividend” because the US Supreme Court seems poised to declare those Tariffs illegal, and they would have to refund all that money.

Of late, they NEED to be able to pour liquidity into the system because Banks are already tapping into the Overnight Repo Facility (SORF) to get cash.

When this happened in 2019, COVID made it possible to give taxpayers $1200 COVID Stimulus money and a couple economic Stimulus checks after that, to put $2.5 TRILLION into the system. There’s no COVID this time. So they thought they could use a “Tariff Dividend” but that seems to be in existential jeopardy from the Supreme Court. So they’re trapped. How to they get a couple TRILLION more out into the economy before it seizes-up and collapses?

This. Plunge the Overnight Borrowing Rate.

Watch overnight repo volumes like a seismograph.

The tremors started. The quake is next.

There’s a financial alarm that’s been ringing off and on for 600+ days straight. The last time it rang this long, the world entered the Great Depression. The time after that? 2008.

Banks collapsed, millions lost everything. And right now, as you’re reading this, that same alarm has been screaming, off and on this year, louder than ever before. But here’s the crazy part: Nobody’s listening.

And that’s exactly what happened every single time before the crash. Let me show you something that will change how you see the economy forever.

It’s called the yield curve inversion, and it’s the most accurate recession predictor in history. Here’s how it works in simple terms. Normally, if you lend money for 10 years, you expect more interest than if you lend it for 6 months.

More time, more risk, more reward. That’s just common sense. But when the yield curve inverts, everything flips backwards.

Suddenly, lenders demand more interest for short-term loans than long-term ones. It’s like your bank charging you more for a 3-month loan than a 30-year mortgage. It’s insane.

And it only happens when the smart money is absolutely terrified of what’s coming next. Picture it, 1928. Jazz is everywhere. The stock market is exploding. Everyone’s buying stocks on credit because stocks only go up. Sound familiar? Then, the yield curve inverts.

And people ignore it. Or they say “It’s different this time. The economy’s too strong.”

For 2 years, stocks keep climbing. The market gains 50% after the warning appears. Everyone thinks they’re a genius.

Then, 1929 hits. The Dow collapses 89%. Unemployment hits 25%.

An entire generation is financially destroyed. That little warning signal? It was screaming the whole time. The pattern repeats.

The year 2000. “The internet changed everything. Tech stocks are going to the moon.”

The yield curve inverts. Nobody cares. Months later, the dot-com bubble explodes.

Trillions evaporate overnight.

Then, 2006. Housing prices never go down, right? The yield curve inverts again.

The market rallies for another 18 months. Everything looks perfect. Then, 2008 arrives like a freight train.

Lehman Brothers collapses. The global financial system nearly implodes. Millions lose their homes, jobs, and retirement savings.

Same warning, same ignorance, same disaster.

Now, August 2022, the yield curve inverts again. “But this time is different.”

Not because it won’t happen, but because this inversion is deeper and longer than both 1929 and 2008 combined. It’s inverted for over 600 days. That’s unprecedented in modern history.

What’s happening? Stocks are rallying. Unemployment is low. Everyone’s saying, see? The indicator is broken.

“This time is different.” That’s exactly what they said in 1928. Exactly what they said in 2006.

This is the calm before the storm. The false confidence right before everything breaks. So why didn’t it crash? It’s a great question.

Back in the 1970s, recessions hit within months of an inversion. But even when oil prices spiked in 2022, nothing happened. Why? Because consumers were sitting on a $2.5 trillion cushion of pandemic stimulus savings.

That money hid the damage happening underneath. But that cushion is gone now that we are in 2025. Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Delinquencies are rising. Savings rates have collapsed. The shield is disappearing. And when it’s gone, the real pain begins.

Which is exactly, precisely why the government is now floating the idea of distributing $2,000 checks to every low and middle-income taxpayer. Look at what President Trump posted on Social Media just TODAY:

They want to pull the “Pandemic Stimulus” all over again, injecting $2, $3, maybe even $4 TRILLION into the economy from Tariffs.

But there’s a problem: The US Supreme Court is now considering whether or not the government had the right to ever collect those Tariffs. If it rules they did NOT have the right, all that money will have to be refunded.

About an hour or so after President Trump posted the item shown above, he then had to post this. Read it very carefully:

Uh Oh.

Looks like Trump got the “Heads-up” that the Supreme Court is going against him! It’s not looking so good for the government.

Follow this: In 2020, the government hid the cracks in the financial system by distributing COVID Pandemic relief funds; $1200 for every taxpayer. There were several additional rounds of Economic Stimulus, which totaled ~2.5 TRILLION cash injected into the economy. That covered up the cracks in the financial system. But it didn’t do away with the underlying rot.

So lookie-lookie-here . . . . just today, the government starts talking about another $2,000 for taxpayers before Christmas . . . . from Tariff money. But an hour later, that same government back-tracks because the Supreme Court may rule against them on the Tariffs.

Soooooooooooo, presuming the Supreme Court says Tariffs have to be refunded, the government won’t have the money to send each taxpayer $2,000. Nothing to cover the cracks in the financial system. Nothing to prevent a crash. My personal opinion: CRASH.

Here’s what makes this potentially worse than 1929 or 2008. The debt.

In 1929, household debt was small. In 2008, it was mostly housing. But today, debt is everywhere.

Mortgages, student loans, auto loans, credit cards, corporate debt, and insane government deficits. The entire global economy runs on borrowed money. And when interest rates stay high, that debt becomes a ticking bomb.

A family that borrowed at 3% suddenly has to refinance at 7%. They stop spending. A business that could afford debt at low rates suddenly can’t make its payments. They fire workers. A government that owes more than it earns has to print money or default.

This isn’t speculation. It’s math. And the yield curve is showing us exactly when that math stops working.

Let’s talk about the silent bank run nobody seems to be discussing.

Because here’s something terrifying that isn’t making the primetime news. Right now, as you read, there’s a bank run happening in slow motion. This isn’t the black and white photo version, with people lining up outside demanding their cash.

No, this one is invisible. It’s happening in the digital shadows of the financial system. Since March of 2023, over $1 trillion has quietly vanished from small and regional banks.

So where did it go? It flowed directly into money market funds and treasury bills. The smart money is already on the move.

They aren’t panicking. They’re not making headlines. They are just quietly repositioning themselves before the real storm hits.

It’s like watching the first class guests on the Titanic calmly walking toward the lifeboats while everyone else is still dancing in the ballroom convinced the music will never stop.

And here’s the kicker, the part that should send a chill down your spine. This silent exodus is a mirror image of what happened in the months right before 1929 and right before 2008. The insiders always know first.

They don’t send out a press release. They don’t warn the public. They just move their money and wait.

And by the time the average person finally realizes what’s happening, all the lifeboats are gone. Now I know what you’re thinking: “But the stock market is going up. How can we be anywhere near a crash?“ That’s the trap.

That is always the trap. In 1928, the market rose for two full years after the warning signal first flashed red. In 2006, stocks hit brand new highs, even as the inversion deepened.

The longer the delay, the bigger the crash. Because that delay creates a false hope, a dangerous euphoria. People borrow more.

They invest more. They go all in, fueling the very collapse that’s waiting right around the corner. We are in that trap right now.

And the cracks are already forming if you know where to look. Corporate bankruptcies are ticking up. Consumer delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans are climbing.

Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. And while the headlines celebrate strong job numbers, look closer. Full-time employment is actually shrinking, while the number of part-time workers is multiplying.

It’s strength on paper, but weakness underneath the surface. So what’s the timeline? The 1928 inversion led to the crash 17 months later. The 2006 inversion led to the great collapse 16 months later.

If history is any guide at all, we are in the danger zone right now. The setup is identical. Low unemployment, sky-high optimism, and a stock market that refuses to believe in gravity.

Both times before, people got complacent. They thought the signal had failed because nothing happened immediately. And then the avalanche hit.

But this time, the impact could be global. The entire world is more connected, more leveraged, more fragile than it has ever been. Banks, governments, corporations, they are all tied together in the same intricate web of debt.

One default, one liquidity freeze, one shock to the system, and it spreads everywhere, instantly. So what do you do? The answer is not to panic. It’s awareness.

This signal, the yield curve, it doesn’t tell us to be afraid. It tells us to be prepared, to see through the illusion before everyone else does. Because when the system finally breaks, the people who understood the signal will be ready. They won’t be trapped in denial -- broke, and helpless.

Have Emergency Food. Shelf-stable products like boxes of Pasta, several 10 to 20 pound bags of rice. Cans of soup. Canned Meat. Canned Tuna-fish. Flour to bake bread (make sure you know how to do that). Have enough of these things to feed yourself and you family for at least a month, and more likely, 6 months. A way to cook if utilities are off: Propane gas grill with extra fuel tanks, barbeque with extra charcoal and lighter fluid - even a little “Hibachi” if you live in an apartment. Have a Generator to provide electric to your house. Have fuel for that generator. Have communications gear like CB or HAM radio to talk to family, friends and neighbors locally, and to keep abreast of world news through shortwave news programs like The Hal Turner Radio Show M-F 9:00 - 10:00 eastern US Time (GMT -0500) on Radio Miami International - WRMI - 5950, 9455, 7570 and 7730 kHz, and on Worldwide Christian Radio - WWCR - on 7520 kHz

What’s coming isn’t just another recession, it’s the Great Unwinding. The unwinding of years of excess, of cheap debt, of false confidence.

Why do you think the smart money, like Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway, has been selling off his stocks for over a year, to the point he has almost $400 BILLION in cash and T-Bills sitting in the bank?????? The smart money always knows first!

But remember this, in every collapse, there is a rebirth. The Great Depression built the modern financial system. 2008 completely reshaped global banking.

Whatever comes next will do the same. Yes, it will hurt. But it will also clear away everything that was rotten.

The yield curve is warning us, just like it always has. This system has gone too far, the pressure is reaching its limit. And pretending otherwise won’t change that reality.

Every calm before a storm feels peaceful, right up until that first crack of thunder. And when it hits, people will say they never saw it coming. Even though the signal was right there, flashing for all to see.

This time, you can see it. The yield curve doesn’t lie. And what’s coming won’t just repeat history, it may rewrite it entirely.