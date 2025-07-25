Comments by Brian Shilhavy, editor, Health Impact News

Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout and author of the 2-volume book, One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, has just published the first article of a new series where she has started looking into President Donald Trump’s friends who have strong connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and who may be behind the pressure/leverage on Donald Trump that has caused him to alienate so many of his MAGA supporters by refusing to release the “Epstein files.”

Another reporter from Unlimited Hangout, Mark Goodwin, recently sat down with James Corbett of The Corbett Report to discuss how stablecoins are actually worse than CBDCs, as well as give a primer on just what stablecoins actually are as they discuss the recently passed legislation in the U.S. regarding cryptocurrency, such as the Genius Act.

Here is the interview:

Stablecoins Are WORSE Than CBDCs! with Mark Goodwin

First Friends: How “Italy’s Donald Trump” Introduced Naomi Campbell to Jeffrey Epstein

by Whitney Webb

Unlimited Hangout

With the Trump administration having mismanaged the release of new information about the Jeffrey Epstein case, Unlimited Hangout investigates some important yet largely unknown players in the Epstein network whose close ties to Donald Trump may explain the government’s reticence to “release [all] the files.”

In this first installment of the series, the ties of “Italy’s Donald Trump” Flavio Briatore and his former fianceé supermodel Naomi Campbell to Epstein and his broader network are explored in detail.

Excerpts:

In recent weeks the handling (or rather mishandling) of the Trump administration’s release of the “Epstein files” has splintered his base while also reviving public interest in the acts and history of Jeffrey Epstein.

Claims have been made from figures like Elon Musk, a former ally turned critic after a highly publicized falling out, that Donald Trump himself is somehow implicated in the Epstein files – a term generally referring to documents the U.S. government has about the Epstein case that it has yet to publicly release.

Meanwhile, some allies of Trump in politics and media have come to the president’s defense while others remain puzzled about the administration’s actions due to campaign promises of releasing these documents. Democrats in Congress, who have largely avoided discussing the Epstein case much at all in recent years, seem to smell blood in the water and are now publicly lobbying for the documents’ release.

Trump, as a political phenomenon, has long been able to brush off the most scandalous of leaks and recordings of lewd behavior that have emerged since he burst onto, and forever changed, the U.S. political scene.

However, the fallout from the administration’s recent handling of Epstein-related information seems to have dented Trump’s reputation as “Teflon Don.” Given the prominent role the Epstein case played in Trump’s 2024 campaign and the administration’s recent communications, it is worth examining in greater detail some of the relatively unknown connections that could have helped shape what many are now calling a cover-up.

In this new series from Unlimited Hangout entitled “First Friends,” we will examine close friends and associates of the current president who also boast considerable connections to Jeffrey Epstein and/or his best known accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including one who currently serves in an important post in the Trump administration. (Editor’s note: Whitney will apparently reveal who this person is in Trump’s administration in Part 2, but I highly suspect it is Howard Lutnik, the current Commerce Secretary, who lived next door to Epstein for years.)

While some have posited that Trump himself may be significantly implicated in the Epstein scandal – a possibility worth considering – this series aims to show that these long-time Trump pals could also be part of the motivation for the administration’s dramatic aboutface on the release of most Epstein documents.

In the first installment of this series, Unlimited Hangout examines the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, sometimes referred to in the press as “Italy’s Donald Trump” because of his long-running friendship with the current president, and how his rise to prominence and wealth was fueled by a series of seedy associations to the same network of organized crime and intelligence operatives that also aided the rise of Epstein.

As detailed in the two-volume book One Nation Under Blackmail, this network is ultimately controlled by powerful financial interests and unaccountable mob-linked oligarchs who have made powerful nation states, including the U.S., their play thing.

This article will also detail how Briatore, along with Donald Trump and others, were once accused by Epstein’s butler Alfredo Rodriguez of being “material witnesses” to Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. Rodriguez died in prison in 2015, serving a sentence related to his failed efforts to sell the now infamous “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein.

However, first, this article will examine the supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was introduced to Epstein by Briatore – her one-time fianceé and subsequently “her mentor.”

Campbell later flew on Epstein’s plane and, shortly after ending her relationship with Briatore, became romantically involved with the rapper Diddy, who would remain her close friend years after their romantic flame went out.

Diddy’s own sex trafficking scandal and trial has been a focus on media attention for much of the past several months and Campbell has been accused of involvement in Diddy’s alleged criminal activity.

Ultimately, the picture that emerges when looking at Briatore’s and Campbell’s connections again underscores how the Epstein scandal is, in many ways, “too big to fail” as it risks exposing a nefarious yet wide-reaching power structure that could lose its grip if widely exposed.

Read the full article at Unlimited Hangout.