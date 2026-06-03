NATO just crossed Putin’s red line and this changes EVERYTHING - St. Petersburg attacks | Redacted

“Putin Needs to Seize Odessa and Cross the Dnieper River Now”: Col. Douglas MacGregor

Overnight Russia launched one of the most devastating attacks at Ukraine's capitol since the start of the war. According to reports... Russia launched 729 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight

KREMLIN RESPONDS: St. Petersburg Strike Angers Russia, Putin Issues Direct Warning

The Kremlin warned that its military responses to Ukrainian drone activity deep inside Russian territory are operating on a "systematic" basis, following reported strikes targeting the St. Petersburg region.

Speaking to reporters, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to provide specific tactical details on the latest cross-border incidents, deferring operational updates to regional authorities and the Ministry of Defence.

However, Peskov emphasized that the ongoing "special military operation" would continue with the primary objective of neutralizing Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities and ensuring such infrastructure attacks do not take place in the future.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026) is being held from June 3 to 6

3 Jun, 2026

Flags with the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) installed in St. Isaac’s Square, St. Petersburg, Russia. © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

Ukrainian drone attacks on St. Petersburg have left several people wounded, local governor Aleksandr Beglov has said. The wave of strikes coincided with the opening day of Russia’s largest international investment forum, which will host thousands of guests from around the world over the coming days.

UAVs targeted infrastructure in the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts as well in the port of Kronstadt, Beglov wrote in a post on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

Response teams have been deployed to the facilities damaged by the attacks, he added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), often referred to as the ‘Russian Davos’, is taking place from June 3 to 6 and will be attended by around 20,000 businesspeople, politicians, and public figures from more than 100 nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address the gathering on Friday.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026: Is the West returning?

In Leningrad Region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, at least 59 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, local governor Aleksandr Drozdenko has said. Several private homes suffered minor damage due to falling debris, but there were no injuries, he added.

In total, 345 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down across Russia overnight as the country came under another large-scale attack, the Defense Ministry reported.

The interceptions took place over Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Orel, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over Crimea and the Sea of Azov, the ministry said.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drone kills eight civilians on Moscow-Crimea bus – governor

In Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, seven civilians were killed and 11 others wounded when a Ukrainian drone stuck a passenger bus traveling from Crimea to Moscow.

Ukrainian UAVs have targeted Leningrad Region, particularly its energy facilities, on numerous occasions in recent months, with the explosive-laden drones often reaching northwestern Russia via Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. Some of them have crashed inside the NATO countries.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu warned previously that if it turns out that the Baltic States and Finland “deliberately provide their airspace” to Ukrainian UAVs, Moscow has the right to self-defense in response to an “armed attack” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

