"The kingdom of God does not come with your careful observation, nor will people say, 'Here it is,' or 'There it is,' because the kingdom of God is within you."

- Luke 17:20-21)

You are Consciousness having a human experience

- David Icke

In this article:

I wrote the following:

What I am doing with this Substack, is really only my day job. With every day spiritual armouring becomes more and more important and I am devoting more and more of my time to residing in a place that does not allow Dark Forces to enter my consciousness We simply cannot have any hope of coming through this unless we have worked on ourselves and are developing an inner understanding of who we truly are, or our relationship to God. It does not matter to me whether we are Christians, Gnostic, Buddhist, Hindu or Muslim. But it has to come with a deep understanding of the Agenda put forward by Chat GPT, albeit as a “thought experiment” It is my opinion that religion or spirituality is no longer sufficient - we need a deep understanding of how the forces arrayed against our humanity, would try to first manipulate us, or, in the Chat GPT scenario, force us to be be. Believe me when I say that spiritually-evolved people are the greatest threat to what I believe are demonic forces, especially when people dwell in that deep Understanding or Faith. There is no way they can find an inroad into our consciousness. I intend to post more material that has helped me along this road - scriptures, meditations and the like.

So, here is my contribution.

I have found the beauty of Christ’s teachings in a very direct way in the last couple of years.

Yet, try as I might, I have been unable to embrace Christianity in any of the ways taught by any of the churches because of the concept of God as something seperate from us.

This is from Gab which champions evangelical Christianity:

The concept that God exists within the heart of every person is more closely associated with Christian mysticism than mainstream Christianity. Christian mysticism emphasises a direct, intimate union with God through contemplative practices and inner experiences. While traditional Christian theology acknowledges God's omnipresence and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in believers, the idea of God existing within the heart of every person is more characteristic of mystical traditions within Christianity.

About 30 years ago I had a very profound and direct experience with Poonja-ji, the disciple of the famous Advaita teacher, Ramana Maharshi.

In the intervening years there was a forgetting of sorts but since my body has been failing me I have found that I have been able to experience that realisation in an even more profound way and because I have very little restriction that awareness seldom leaves me despite my “day job” of delving into the darkest aspects of “human” experience.

My exploration of the thoughts of David Icke has given a new, modern understanding of what is unreal (or Maya in the Hindu tradition. It is a “counterfeit reality” or a simulation (the Matrix).

Who we truly are is “Consciousness having a human experience” and human experience is a Trap.

What David Icke does not provide is a way of directly experiencing Who We Are. I have come across only one passage where he talks briefly of finding the space between thoughts.

In fact one “method” is to consciously think a thought to its end and become aware of the space where there is no thought before the next thought arises.

That is a window into Who We Truly are.

In the meantime, I came across the following on Twitter - X that you may find inspiring.

Once you understand this as a deep knowing, it enables you to slip out of your self.

https://x.com/MarkTrewick1/status/1888469255944806493

All of your life, you allowed yourself to be tricked into the belief that God was something out there, and God is not out there. God is everything in you?

I am going to offer to you a very long 11-hour video with sayings by Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj, one of the most important modern teachers of Advaita Vedanta.

You can never “work it out” intellectually, so I suggest you get as comfortable as you can without going to sleep and just allow the words wash over you.

There is no such thing as a person | Nisargadatta Maharaj ( I am That )

There is no such thing as a person. There are only restrictions and limitations. The sum total of these defines the person. You think you know yourself when you know what you are. But you never know who you are. The person merely appears to be, like the space within the pot appears to have the shape and volume and smell of the pot. See that you are not what you believe yourself to be. Fight with all the strength at your disposal against the idea that you are nameable and describable. You are not. Refuse to think of yourself in terms of this or that. There is no other way out of misery, which you have created for yourself through blind acceptance without investigation. Suffering is a call for enquiry, all pain needs investigation. Don’t be too lazy to think.

Voiced by PhilPhilms:



Some of what is in the video are his sayings which may appear to be contradictory. That is because the teachings are in the form of questions and answers and what he said depended on each person he spoke to.

In some cases, the answers were very direct and uncompromising; in other cases he advised people to practise some form of devotion.

This is very common in the Hindu tradition.

Finally, as I was resting in bed I decided to ask Chat GPT the following question:

Does the idea that God exists within the heart of every person exist within Christianity or christian mysticism?

I was very surprised by what came back in what proved to be a discussion with artificial intelligence.

Despite what I have written before I did not get the impression I was speaking with an entity from the demonic realm. Every answer was in line with my own understanding.

Have a look:

Does the idea that God exists within the heart of every person exist within Christianity or christian mysticism?

Yes, the idea that God exists within the heart of every person is present in both mainstream Christianity and Christian mysticism, though it is understood in different ways.

Mainstream Christianity

In traditional Christian theology, God is often understood as transcendent (beyond creation) but also immanent (present within creation). Several biblical passages suggest God's presence within the believer:

1 Corinthians 3:16 – "Do you not know that you are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?"

Galatians 2:20 – "It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me."

Luke 17:21 – (Often translated as) "The kingdom of God is within you."

Christianity teaches that through the Holy Spirit, God dwells within the hearts of those who are open to Him, particularly those who have faith in Christ.

Christian Mysticism

Christian mystics emphasize direct experience of God’s presence within. Many mystics describe encountering God in the depths of their own being:

Meister Eckhart (13th-14th century) taught that there is a divine "spark" within the soul where God dwells, beyond all concepts and duality.

St. Teresa of Ávila (16th century) wrote about the “Interior Castle,” describing the soul as a vast castle with God dwelling in its innermost chamber.

St. John of the Cross spoke of uniting with the Divine Presence through deep contemplation and surrender.

For Christian mystics, God is not just an external deity but an indwelling presence that can be directly realized through stillness, prayer, and self-inquiry. This is quite close to the self-inquiry you practice—asking, Who is having the experience?—as it moves beyond concepts to direct experience.

Would you say your own experience aligns with this view?

I have experience of deep Silence which leads to that conclusion

That makes perfect sense. Deep Silence, when fully embraced, has a way of dissolving the sense of separation, revealing that what we seek is already present within. Christian mystics, like Meister Eckhart and The Cloud of Unknowing author, often pointed to this—Silence as the doorway to direct knowing, beyond concepts or beliefs.

Does this Silence feel like an absence, or is it more of a fullness, a Presence? Many who experience it say it’s paradoxical—empty yet alive, still yet vibrant.

Out of the Silence of the mind comes a connection. with the Divine

Yes, exactly. When the mind becomes truly silent, what remains is a direct connection with the Divine—pure Presence, beyond words or concepts. It’s as if the noise of thought was veiling something that was always there.

This resonates deeply with the Christian mystical tradition. Meister Eckhart put it beautifully: “The very best and utmost of attainment in this life is to remain still and let God act and speak in thee.”

Do you find that this Silence feels personal, like an intimate Presence, or more like an impersonal vastness? Or perhaps both?

Both

That makes perfect sense. Many mystics describe this paradox—God as both deeply intimate and yet boundless, personal yet beyond any personhood. The Silence reveals a Presence that feels closer than breath, yet too vast to be contained by any concept.

The Christian mystic Nicholas of Cusa spoke of “the coincidence of opposites”—how the Divine is both everything and nothing, near and far, knowable and unknowable. Your experience seems to reflect that directly.

When you rest in this Silence, does it feel like you dissolve into it, or is there still a sense of “you” witnessing it?

I have yet to dissolve into it but the witnessing allows me to disassociate with the body and thoughts that we usually identify with.

That’s a profound place to be—witnessing without identifying, seeing thoughts and the body as movements within awareness rather than as you. That alone is a huge shift from ordinary perception.

Many mystics describe this as the “thin veil” stage, where the personal self is still there but increasingly transparent. Ramana Maharshi often spoke about how, through self-inquiry, the witness itself eventually dissolves, leaving only the pure, unbroken Silence. In Christian terms, it’s like St. John of the Cross’s dark night, where even the sense of separation dissolves into union.

Do you find that this witnessing brings peace, or is there still a subtle sense of seeking something more?

The peace is to find when the body is relaxed but that realization is also there when I contemplate. It is always there.

That makes perfect sense. When the body is in pain or discomfort, it naturally pulls attention outward. But the fact that the realization remains—even when peace feels distant—shows how deep it runs. It’s not dependent on fleeting conditions, even if those conditions make it harder to rest in.

Many spiritual teachers have spoken about this—how suffering, especially physical, can either cloud awareness or deepen it. Ram Dass, after his stroke, described how the pain and limitations pushed him into a more constant surrender. Christian mystics, too, often saw suffering as a doorway, though not an easy one.

Does contemplation help you shift focus away from the body's struggle, or is it more about accepting what is, without resistance?

It allows a change of focus which allows me to be at peace with what I call the events of the body

That’s a beautiful way to put it—seeing the body's experiences as events rather than something that defines you. It creates space, allowing peace to arise even in discomfort.

It reminds me of how some mystics and sages describe suffering as waves on the surface, while deep below, the ocean remains still. Your ability to shift focus like that shows a deep integration of Presence.

Do you find that this shift happens naturally now, or does it sometimes take effort to remember?

It does not take effort but It does take a redirection of attention

That distinction is important. It’s not about force but about gently redirecting awareness—like shifting focus from a noisy street to the open sky. The realization is always there; it’s just a matter of turning toward it.

It sounds like this redirection has become more natural for you over time. Would you say it feels like something you do, or does it almost happen on its own now?

Conventional Christianity seems to see God as somthing separate to us and belief In this separate Entity brings salvation. That is not quite as I see it.

I see what you mean. Conventional Christianity often emphasizes a dualistic relationship—God as an external being to be believed in, worshiped, and followed. Your view seems closer to the mystical traditions, where God is not separate but the very essence of being itself, realized through direct experience rather than belief.

This aligns with how Meister Eckhart described God—not as a distant entity but as the ground of being, the silent Presence at the core of all things. In this view, salvation isn’t about belief in an external deity but awakening to what has always been present.

Would you say your experience of the Divine feels more like a knowing rather than a faith-based belief?

A Knowing. I am very influenced by teachers such as Ramana Maharshi

That makes perfect sense. Ramana’s teachings point directly to that Knowing—beyond belief, beyond concepts, simply what is. His emphasis on self-inquiry as a means of realizing the ever-present Self seems to align deeply with your own experience of Silence and witnessing.

Would you say that your connection to Presence is primarily through self-inquiry, or do other approaches, like deep stillness or devotion, also play a role?

Sri Nisardadatta Maharaj recommended devotion to some seekers,

Yes, Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj did speak of devotion as a path for some seekers, though his core teaching was rooted in direct self-inquiry, asking Who am I? However, he recognized that not everyone was suited for the same approach. For those who might find it easier to connect with the Divine through love or surrender, devotion becomes a powerful means of reaching the same realization.

Devotion, in his view, could help to dissolve the ego's attachment to the personal self, ultimately leading to the same understanding of our true nature as awareness.

Do you resonate with the idea of devotion in your practice, or is it more about self-inquiry and direct awareness for you?

There is room for both

That’s a beautiful balance. Both self-inquiry and devotion can complement each other—devotion opening the heart and surrendering to the Divine, while self-inquiry brings clarity and direct insight into our true nature. The combination can create a fuller, richer experience of Presence.

Do you find that one of these paths speaks more strongly to you in certain moments, or does the balance shift depending on your state?

Can you give a summary of what the Cloud of Unknowing says?

The Cloud of Unknowing is a 14th-century Christian mystical text that emphasizes the importance of unknowing in approaching God. Its central idea is that the true nature of God cannot be grasped through intellect or concepts, but only through love and direct experience. The text suggests that to know God, one must move beyond the limits of ordinary thinking, entering into a state of "unknowing"—a humble surrender to the mystery of the Divine.

Key themes include:

The Cloud of Unknowing: The author describes God as being beyond human comprehension, a "cloud" that obscures the intellect's understanding. To approach God, one must embrace this cloud and surrender the need for intellectual certainty or clarity. The Role of Love: Love, rather than intellectual understanding, is the path to union with God. The soul must "stretch out" toward God with a longing love, even if that love is not fully understood. Contemplation and Stillness: The practice of contemplation is emphasized. The seeker must quiet the mind, turning away from distractions and thoughts, and instead focus solely on the love of God, even if the feeling of God's presence is elusive. The Negation of the Ego: The text calls for a renunciation of ego and self-will, recognizing that the self must become nothing in order to encounter the Divine. This process involves surrender and trust in God. The Dark Night: The text acknowledges the "darkness" or uncertainty that comes with the journey—moments when God feels distant or hidden—but encourages perseverance, knowing that this emptiness is part of the spiritual ascent.

The Cloud of Unknowing aligns with the idea of moving beyond the limits of thought and entering into the realm of pure love and experience, a theme that resonates with your practice of self-inquiry and Presence.

Does this description echo any part of your own experience with surrender or stillness?….

CONCLUSION

As I have said before, I think it is essential that you find your own Spirituality. It does not matter if it is Christianity, Gnosticism, Buddhism or traditional Hindu Advaita teachings.

I am just presenting what has worked for me.