This is a selection of teachings of Nisargadatta's taken from the text 'Consciousness and the Absolute: The Final Talks - Jean Dunn (editor).



The text, 'Consciousness and the Absolute' were the last teachings of Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj, and contain the final dialogues he had with the people who had come from all over the world to hear his words. These talks, coming during the last days of his life, were the culmination of the rarest teachings he had to give; they were the summit of the heights of his wisdom.



Nisargadatta Maharaj (17 April 1897 – 8 September 1981), born Maruti Shivrampant Kambli, was an Indian guru of nondualism, belonging to the Inchagiri Sampradaya, a lineage of teachers from the Navnath Sampradaya and Lingayat Shaivism.



Music: State Azure - 'Beyond the Gates of Kunlun