DIGITAL QR CODE-BASED PETROL RATIONING COULD BE HEADING TO NZ

Here is a look at what could be coming our way.

Reported by the Hindu:

Sri Lanka on Sunday (March 15, 2026) switched to a digital QR code-based system to ration fuel sales, a move authorities described as a “precautionary measure” amid persisting uncertainty in West Asia.

Citing “prevailing geopolitical developments” in West Asia and their adverse impact on global supply chains, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy said the country’s existing fuel stocks were depleting amid an “abnormal increase” in demand. “Therefore, it has become necessary to carefully manage the available fuel reserves in order to sustain the country’s economic activities,” it said in a public notice announcing the switch to a QR code system.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lanka-switches-to-qr-code-based-system-to-ration-fuel-sales/article70746935.ece?fbclid=IwVERDUAQwZE5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR6nG1oVMDmWJqq2Did3a48GfH35MaQdRxJYjMRwX1ZXFCeOrg0SlgOdCKFatQ_aem_b_AAAkSZ0iDNQnhQkg_dNw