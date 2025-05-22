Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sy's avatar
Sy
3h

Let's get REALLY BASIC here! Zionism = Satanism, plain and simple. Of course, not all Jews support Netanyahu or Zionism. Still, what is considered to be the State of 'modern' Israel WAS established ESSENTIALLY via terrorism and bribes by Zionists and their intention never was for the good of ANY other group other than Jews or Zionists! Zionism = Satanism! NEVER, EVER FORGET THAT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
duckman's avatar
duckman
4h

of interest re a subject not being covered

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=309113

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture