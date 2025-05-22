I have to highlight two comments to the following:

So I am to be condemned for shining light on the most vile hate speech?? No I am not. I am shining a light on hatred and will continue to do so. If the person making this comment was living in Israel I don’t think they would be so surprised.

My message to the commenter is “get a spine”and condemn this violent speech. They didn’t comment on the vile speech directed against Palestinian children.

I have little respect for Jews like Naomi Wolf who bleat on about anti-semitism while never uttering a single word condemning a genocide within our midst.

In the current context, Jews of good conscience have an extra burden of drawing a line between themselves and what is being done in their name (supported by a MAJORITY in Israel) by condemning what is happening in Gaza.

There are those voices but they seem to be lost among the voices of hatred, be it like the voices in the video or those that passively accept it.

Those voices, mostly from the orthodox, have my support and sympathy.

As for the others, like the voice above, not so much.

I would point to the following:

Al Nakba