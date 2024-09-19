Posted by Richard C. Cook, Co-Founder and Lead Analyst, American Geopolitical Institute

Following is Sayyed’s September 18, 2024 Speech with English translation:

Fadi Lama comments are as follows:

As usual, no knee-jerk reaction.

1. Hezbollah members had suspected the pagers and were dismantling a pager a few days before the explosions. During dismantling, the pager was programmed to send a message to Israel that it was being tampered with. Mossad realized that it was a matter of days that it would be discovered and neutralized. Netanyahu was informed and ordered activation on Tuesday.

2. The timing of the pagers' explosion was planned to be shortly after the start of the war. This would have caused a lot of chaos and may have impacted Hezbollah operations sufficiently to allow a breakthrough. This threat has been eliminated.

3. Hezbollah had received warning from Western countries on Monday to end support for Gaza. Hezbollah refused. Sayyed made it very clear that support for Gaza will continue until Israel stops the war on Gaza.

4. Israelis hoped that such a blow would affect Hezbollah's popular support for the war, but it did not. On the contrary, there was across the sectarian board support for Hezbollah in Lebanon. All hospitals and doctors worked around the clock to treat patients.

5. Hezbollah established several investigative committees and they have answered most but not all questions yet. Investigation is expected to be completed in a matter of days.

6. Regarding retaliation for this crime which killed many civilians, Hezbollah will do another spectacular operation. Like the execution of Unit 8200 chief.

Israeli Officials After Nasrallah’s Speech: “OUR WORST DAYS ARE COMING”

USA State Sponsored Terrorism

19 September, 2024

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER. 19, 2024

Nasrallah: Blasts declaration of war, enemy to face tough retribution

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says pager and walkie-talkie explosions by Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday which killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 in Lebanon are a declaration of war.

This screengrab shows Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah making his first televised address since radio explosions by Israel killed dozens and injured thousands in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

“The enemy has crossed all red lines and all laws in this attack. This is a massive terrorist attack, genocide, a massacre,” Nasrallah said Thursday in his first televised address since the attack.

“The Tuesday and Wednesday massacres are a war crime, a declaration of war…you can call it anything,” he said, adding Israel will face “tough retribution and just punishment, where it expects it and where it does not”.

Israel’s willful intent, Nasrallah said, was to kill 4,000 Lebanese people within minutes but many of the pagers were out of service, turned off or stored away.

“When the enemy planned out this attack, they assumed there were at least 4,000 pagers spread out across all of Lebanon. This means that the enemy had the intention of murdering 4,000 people in a single minute.

“The same was repeated on the second day with the aim being to kill thousands of people carrying radio devices,” Nasrallah said, according to Iranian network PRESS TV.

NEXT UPDATES HERE

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER,18 – 11 PM CET

New wave of explosions in Lebanon affects personal devices, including phones

At least 300 people have been injured in a series of new explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon, bringing the death toll to nine, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

According to the Al Hadath TV channel, walkie-talkies, phones, as well as devices powered by solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded in different regions of the country. Wednesday’s incident came a day after the first series of pager explosions yesterday.

A photo taken on September 18, 2024 in the southern suburbs of Beirut shows the remains of exploded pagers displayed at an unknown location

Explosions of portable radios, phones and other devices running on lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries were recorded in different regions of Lebanon on September 18.

Earlier, a TASS source in the Ghobeiry mayor’s office said that explosions of portable radios were recorded in the southern neighborhoods of Beirut. Israel is likely behind the new cyberattack, he said.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, photos began circulating online indicating that Icom IC-V82 walkie-talkies, made by Japanese radio manufacturer Icom, may have exploded.

Russia strongly condemns unprecedented attack on Lebanon, its citizens

Moscow strongly condemns the unprecedented attack on Lebanon and its citizens, condoles with the families of the victims and wishes fast recovery to the injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in connection with a massive cyberattack in Lebanon, which resulted in a series of pager explosions.

“We strongly condemn the unprecedented attack on friendly Lebanon and its citizens, which constitutes a gross violation of its sovereignty and a serious challenge to international law with the use of unconventional weapons. We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish prompt recovery to the injured,” Zakharova said.

She pointed out that Russia considered the spate of pager explosions “as another act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon, which has affected thousands of innocent people.”

“In all likelihood the organizers of this high-tech attack purposefully sought to foment a large-scale armed confrontation with the aim to provoke a major war in the Middle East,” Zakharova said. She pointed out that against the background of soaring tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border “such irresponsible actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, as they provoke a new round of escalation.”

ARTICLE POSTED ON 18, SEPTEMBER – 7 AM CET

Even Mainstream Media Blame MOSSAD for the Massacre

18 dead, 4 thousand injured, of which at least 200 seriously. This is the toll of a carefully planned massacre against the Lebanese Hezbollah and also attributed by various mainstream media to the infamous Israeli counter-espionage Mossad.

Dozens of latest-generation pagers, supplied to the pro-Iranian Shiite militiamen only recently, were sabotaged with small explosive charges and exploded all at once, causing chaos and terror everywhere.

Click to wattch the footage of one of the explosions

The attack was condemned by every authority in the Arab world because it caused a massacre among innocent civilians like Israel has been doing for almost a year in the Gaza Strip, where it slaughters children and dozens of Palestinians every day in order to hit one of the Hamas terrorists who on October 7, 2023 allowed to act undisturbed despite the warnings received from Egyptian intelligence about the imminent attack.

What happened in Lebanon brings to mind the unpunished massacre of August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut when a missile, probably with a small nuclear charge, blew up a warehouse containing tons of ammonium nitrate.

In that case too, suspicion fell on Israel and the Mossad, already considered an accomplice in the “controlled demolition” of the World Trade Center buildings during the September 11 air attacks in New York that caused the collapse of the Twin Towers but also of building 7 which had not been affected in the least, but also singled out as one of the actors in the downing of the DC9-Itavia in the skies of Ustica on June 27, 1980.

The new massacre of civilians should worry everyone on the planet because it highlights how Tel Aviv, in order to achieve its goals, does not care at all about the “collateral damage” of its military operations. On the contrary.

As in the Gaza genocide, they serve as terror propaganda to reaffirm their geopolitical power which essentially derives from the total impunity that is guaranteed to them by the USA and the politicians who represent it: it is enough to remember that both the current Biden-Harris administration supports the Zionist Regime by continuing to criticize it in words but helping it in practice by supplying weapons, while their rivals for the Presidential Elections next November, Trump, Vance and even their supporter RFK Jr., have always declared themselves unconditional supporters of Israel.

Israel on Alert for Fears of Retaliation

The attack that took place around 3 pm on Tuesday 17 September has caused 7 confirmed deaths in the Syrian capital and 11 in Lebanon. Including a 9-year-old girl, daughter of a member of the party of God who was at home in the village of Saraain when the explosion hit her.

The victims also include the son of a deputy of Hassan Nasrallah’s group, as well as leaders and high-ranking commanders of the Islamist group. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also injured.

While the operation had just been carried out, with no one claiming the attack but immediately attributed to Israel by the entire world, the Zionist state’s air force launched deadly raids against terrorist structures in the area of ​​Ayita al-Sha’ab and al-Khyam, in southern Lebanon, and deep into the country, 100 kilometers from the border.

Since then, several airlines have stopped scheduled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut, fearing the inevitable retaliation of Hezbollah and its Houthi allies, who the other day launched a powerful hypersonic intercontinental ballistic missile against Israel, which exploded in flight.

According to experts, whoever planned and developed the attack prepared it in advance, introducing mini explosive charges inside the pagers while developing the ability to simultaneously detonate the devices with a single command.

The Lebanese government spokesman said that the executive holds Israel responsible for the coordinated attack and considers it a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Nasrallah’s adviser, Hossein Khalil, said that now “the enemy will have to expect everything from Lebanon after the crimes it has committed”.

The Israeli prime minister’s office, on the other hand, distanced itself from a spokesperson who on social media cast doubt on Jerusalem’s responsibility. Minutes later, Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant gathered in the Kyria pit, the ministry’s bunker in Tel Aviv, for an emergency meeting between the government and security leaders.

UN, Lebanon and Jordan Condemn Escalation

The UN said in the evening that “the developments in Lebanon are extremely worrying, given the very volatile context” and deplored the civilian casualties.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a cabinet meeting after the simultaneous explosions that occurred in the country. The government “unanimously condemned this criminal Israeli aggression, which blatantly violates the sovereignty of Lebanon,” the press office said after the meeting.

Jordan announced that it was ready to provide “any medical assistance necessary to the Lebanese health sector to treat thousands of injured Lebanese citizens,” following the pager explosions that left 11 dead and 4,000 injured in the country.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated “Jordan’s support for the security, sovereignty and stability of Lebanon.” Safadi also stressed the need to “stop the dangerous escalation we are witnessing in the region, through an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Gaza.”

Sky News: “Mossad Sabotaged Pagers”

Sky News Arabia quotes sources as saying the large-scale pager attack in Lebanon was possible because Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, obtained Hezbollah’s communications devices before they were delivered. According to the source, a quantity of PETN, a highly explosive material, was placed on the batteries of the devices. The explosion was triggered remotely by increasing the temperature of the batteries.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that some Hezbollah members felt their pagers overheating and disposed of them before the explosions. Al Jazeera quotes a Lebanese security source as saying the weight of the explosives packed into each device was less than 20 grams and that the blown-up pagers had been imported five months ago.

Israel carried out its attacks against Hezbollah by hiding explosives inside a new batch of Taiwanese-made pagers imported into Lebanon, the New York Times reported, citing officials from the United States and other countries.

According to these sources, the pagers that Hezbollah had ordered from the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo were tampered with before they arrived in Lebanon. According to the New York newspaper, explosives were placed next to the battery of each device and a mechanism was inserted to cause the explosions remotely. The pagers were detonated simultaneously with a message. CNN also reports that the explosions were the result of an operation by Mossad and the Israeli army.

Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo has denied manufacturing Hezbollah-bound pagers that Israel allegedly hijacked, according to the New York Times, to cause the Lebanon explosions. “They are not our products,” company chief Hsu Chin-kuang told reporters in Taipei.

ISRAEL DIDN’T TAMPER WITH HEZBOLLAH’S EXPLODING PAGERS, IT MADE THEM.

The devices first began to reach Lebanon in 2022, according to the newspaper, with production ramping up as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah denounced the use of cellphones due to concerns they could be tracked by Israel.

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon carried the logo of a Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo, which said BAC was authorized to use its branding. However it said “the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC.”

BAC’s listed CEO, Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, told NBC news that the firm, which took its website down Wednesday, had nothing to do with manufacturing the pagers.

