⚡ALERT: DRONE BOMBSHELL! NUCLEAR BOMBS SMUGGLED INTO USA? RADIATION DETECTION DRONES ACTIVE AT PORTS

From Hal Turner

The big mystery about drones being seen all over New Jersey, seems to have been solved: Photos make clear at least some of the drones are PteroDynamics XP-4 trans-wing drones, being developed for the U.S. Navy. Others are nuclear detection drones.

The XP-4 is being readied for work picking-up and dropping-off packages to a moving ship, even in high seas and high winds.

As its name implies, it is a trans-wing design, meaning it can switch from an aircraft-type winged flight, to a Quad-copter-type design for Vertical Take Off and Landings (VTOL)

Officially, it has a one-hour flight time, but that could have easily been upgraded.

It is about 13 feet wide by 6 feet long; closely matching the descriptions provided by so many witnesses.

Very VERY many of the "sightings" and "reports" about these drones show them traveling almost directly up the New Jersey coastline, and, wouldn't you know it, right where the most reports are coming from - and perfectly along the flight path is . . . . . Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst . . . . Home of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

This also explains why drones are appearing every night in much the same area, and sticking around so long; they have a base they can go to to swap batteries all night.

Other- "Strange-Looking" Drones

Not all of the drones being seen are close in description to the XP-4. It seems that __other types __ of drones are also being tested; specifically running nighttime missions between NAWCAD Lakehurst, and a US Navy ship offshore.

One of the types of drones also being flown over NJ and NY are American-made HPGe nuclear-detector drones. They can detect Gamma Rays from miles away.

Gamma Rays are a dangerous form of radiation that can penetrate the bodies of living organisms and harm those organisms to varying degrees, depending upon the intensity of the gamma Rays and the duration of exposure.

These HPGe Drones were originally designed to inspect nuclear facilities but that's **NOT** what these drones are for. These drones are for sweeping a large area, in a grid pattern, to find a POTENTIAL Dirty Bomb or POTENTIAL other nuclear device, POTENTIALLY being smuggled-in to detonate in a terrorist attack.

Many witnesses have commented that the Drones they see appear to be sweeping over an area in "grid pattern" as if they're looking for something specific. The reason they are operating in a Grid pattern is not only to practice looking for something, but also because the drones are programmed to operate in a "Mesh Network" operating in the 200GHz communications band. 200 GHz is very directional and requires bulky "horn" antennas to function.

It turns out the United States Department of Defense bought . . . ready for this . . . . "Hundreds of thousands" of these drones!

They can be programmed to "swarm" a city.

Back in 2009-2010, the Dept. of Defense (DoD) needed a response to the threat of Dirty Bombs, being smuggled-in by ISIS, to a U.S. Port City. DoD has been stocking-up on these drones since about 2010.

The drones look weird because the nuclear detection gear requires a large and heavy Cryo-Cooler to be mounted beneath it, for the Gamma Radiation detectors, and as mentioned above, the giant "horn" antennas to communicate on mm-wave frequencies that cannot be jammed.

Here's the dicey part: These drones are being used, right now . . . . inside Ukraine! That is the first time these devices have been deployed in a Combat Zone.

Sources are now telling me what the purposes of these drone flights are:

First, the Navy is testing how the public will react (PsyOp).

Second, they are testing their ability to sweep a densely populated large area in a grid pattern without communication disruption or loss of drone control.

They are very reluctant to even send the drones into Manhattan because of the very real potential of losing communication with the drone amidst the towering skyscrapers, and enormous electromagnetic interference from all the electronic gizmos and gadgets operating in that area.

So why all the "hush hush?" They are , in fact, US Government Drones and they don't want to talk about it.

It seems some folks in the US government have forgotten that they work for us . . . . the people of the United States, whose hard work, ingenuity, and heavy tax burden, make their entire existence possible!

FWIW, ONE other source told me the government is, in fact, looking for a "Dirty Bomb" that perpetrators are allegedly trying to sneak into New York City to detonate as part of a terrorist attack. He mentioned Christmas and New Year's Eve (Times Square) as possible targets. I have **NOT** been able to corroborate that ONE source's claim.

ALL of the bridges and tunnels in-to and out-of New York City are equipped with radiation detectors.

Further, the NYPD - years ago - gave most of their 38,000 police officers, belt-worn radiation detectors, about the size of a belt-worn pocket pager, that would beep and vibrate if they detected radiation nearby. I do not know if NYPD still deploys such devices, but they did, at one time in the past.

Thus, it seems to me, to be virtually impossible for a terrorist to sneak such a device into New York City . . . . but "virtually" impossible is not "impossible."

Finally, there is a THIRD source who told me "There are drones with flight lights that are all over the news now, but there are other objects, referred-to as "Orbs." They are glowing balls that fly through the air, and NO ONE knows what they are, what' they're doing, or who/where they're from. He went on to tell me "All the Drones you see with flight lights are out looking for the "Orbs" that glow, so see what they are, where they are, and who is operating them. The glowing "orbs" __are__ the UFO's."

I guess this last source may be onto something, but as yet, I cannot corroborate this, either.

