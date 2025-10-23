Former President of Russia, Dimitry Medvedev, today blasted the United States for imposing additional economic sanctions; these upon Russia’s two largest Oil Companies. His words are serious . . .

Medvedev was Russia’s President before Vladimir Putin. Today, Medvedev is the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council, their version of a Senate. He is a serious player in the Russian Government and when he speaks, his words carry the weight of that Government. His words today:

“Trump’s cancellation of the summit in Budapest.

New sanctions against our country from the USA.

What else? Will there be new weapons besides the infamous “Tomahawks”?

If any of the numerous commentators still had illusions – here you go. The USA is our enemy, and their talkative “peacemaker” has now fully taken up the path of war with Russia.

Yes, he does not always actively fight on the side of Banderite Kiev yet, but this is now his conflict, not the senile Biden’s!

Of course, they will say that he could not do otherwise, that he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main thing: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with the insane Europe.

But there is a clear plus in the next swing of the Trump pendulum: it is possible to strike with various weapons at all Banderite hideouts without looking back at unnecessary negotiations.

And to achieve victory exactly where it is only possible. On the ground, not behind a desk. Destroying enemies, not making meaningless “deals”.”

Russia’s current President, Vladimir Putin, also made some terse remarks today:

Putin: Russia’s response in the event of Tomahawk strikes on its territory will be serious — if not downright staggering.

Putin: New US sanctions are an attempt to put pressure on Russia. No self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure.

Putin: The summit in Budapest was proposed by the American side.

Putin on new US sanctions

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-now-fully-warpath-russia-oil-sanctions-medvedev-says

https://www.rt.com/russia/626883-russian-experts-about-trumps-sanctions/

https://www.rt.com/russia/626882-russia-overwhelming-response-tomahawk/