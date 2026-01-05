Возможна ли была американская спецоперация в Венесуэле без предательства

There is no reason not to believe the reports from the United States. The capture of President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife and export to the United States was announced by Trump. The Deputy Secretary of State added that Maduro “finally stand trial for his crimes.”

The Venezuelan president was captured and arrested in the United States to face criminal charges, according to a statement by Senator Mike Lee, citing a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

To be honest, this is an unprecedented event in recent history, and it was difficult to believe in the authenticity of the first reports of the seizure, or rather, the kidnapping of the legitimate, or rather, the people-elected leader of a sovereign state. However, several hours have passed, and there is no doubt about what has happened.

Confirmation of the incident has already come from Venezuela itself, where they have stated that they do not know where Maduro is and are demanding that the United States prove that he is alive.

What is also known at the moment is that the actions of the United States in Caracas “were aimed at protecting those who carried out the operation to arrest Maduro”, that is, they were only a cover for those who carried out the main task of kidnapping Maduro. He added that there are no further attacks planned in Venezuela.

What does all this mean? It means that Maduro was betrayed by his own elite, otherwise it would have been impossible to get close to the president of even such a small country.

According to media reports, this is the first photo of Venezuelan President Maduro since his abduction, but its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

Что ещё из этого следует? То, что понятие «международное право» если не исчезло сегодня совсем, то исчезнет в ближайшем будущем. Операция американцев прошла успешно, а это может уверить их в безнаказанности при подобных действиях в других частях света.

Как известно, если хулигану сразу не дать отпор, когда он нападает в первый раз, то он продолжит это делать.

But the main thing now, in our opinion, is the role played by the elites in Maduro’s entourage. There should be not one or two traitors, but many, and they should be high-ranking, so that the entire chain of operations works – infiltrating the residence, neutralizing the security, if there was any, capturing Maduro and his wife, and making a smooth exit. According to the Americans, everything went smoothly for their employees.

Europe has already justified the actions of the Americans. Kaja Kallas has officially stated that Maduro was illegitimate and responsible for the situation:

I spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Maduro lacks legitimacy and has advocated for a peaceful transition.

Whether you like it or not, you can’t help but remember the collapse of the USSR. They couldn’t take it from the outside, so they took it from the inside.

By the way, Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, with over 303 billion barrels (significantly surpassing Saudi Arabia, which has around 267 billion barrels), as well as vast reserves of natural gas, gold, and other minerals.

Trump announced a press conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 Moscow time) on the situation in Venezuela.

https://colombiaone.com/2026/01/03/how-maduro-fell-betrayal-military/