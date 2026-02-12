From the BBC

Bryant said she would like to see the Palace “actually taking action”

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has called on Buckingham Palace to proactively search files and emails relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with the paedophile financier.

Juliette Bryant told the BBC she welcomed a statement this week in which the King said he was “ready to support” the police as they consider allegations against his brother.

But Bryant, who said she was abused by Epstein in the early 2000s, called on the Royal Family to do more to help uncover the truth.

Bryant never met Andrew and has made no allegations against him. A Palace spokesperson previously said the King had “made clear...his profound concern” at allegations about Andrew.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Epstein.

Bryant, 43, spoke to the BBC at her home in Cape Town, South Africa.

In reference to the Palace, she said: “It’s great that they’ve made a statement, finally. But the thing is, are they going to actually act on it?”

The former aspiring model said both she and other victims were willing to be contacted by the Palace, adding “I just hope they’re not just saying this. I would like to see them actually taking action”.

Referring to the Palace, as well as the police and other authorities, she added: “They need to go through all Prince Andrew’s files and emails.”

Bryant said the authorities had previously gone through “all my information” in relation to her contact with Epstein.

“I think it’s about time they went through his information, since he was actually Epstein’s friend,” she said.

“I think that they should be releasing information if they have nothing to hide.”

A Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” they added.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The co-author of a recent memoir by Virginia Giuffre, Amy Wallace, also welcomed what she described as a seemingly strengthened response from the Palace.

Speaking to BBC Woman’s Hour on Wednesday, Wallace said “they’re calling him out specifically, as opposed to a general expression of concern for the survivors, which they had already done”.

But she added that she remained doubtful that Andrew would heed growing calls to testify in the US about his links to Epstein.

“The one thing that’ll make him do it is if King Charles tells him he has to,” said Wallace.

More than three million files relating to Epstein were released by the US department of Justice (DOJ) last month.

The latest tranche of documents included photos of Andrew, fully clothed, kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the ground.

Material in the files also suggests he knowingly shared confidential information with Epstein from his official work as trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.

Bryant said she was 20 when she met Epstein - who was 49 at the time - at a restaurant in Cape Town in 2002.

She said he abused her multiple times on his island as well as his ranch in New Mexico between 2002 and 2004 and described feeling like a “scared mouse around a snake”.

“He was a mastermind criminal and highly manipulative,” she said. “I wasn’t able to deal with the situation as many of the other young girls weren’t.”

Bryant also said Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was central to her abuse and should never be released from prison.

Maxwell - who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking - this week declined to answer questions at a US congressional hearing, with her lawyer saying she would only speak if offered clemency.

“She was often there [on the island] but I was very scared of her,” said Bryant. “It was almost like she sort of was running the place, she was very well educated and very sure of herself. I was just petrified of her.”

