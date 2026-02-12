Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

.. ..and yet...NOT ONE of the hundreds of elites who ACTIVELY participated in the rape and anuse of children has been picked up by the Feds... If Bill Gates was some working class goy he'd be rotting in prison right now...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture