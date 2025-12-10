Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
1h

Just noticed that the frequency video was four years ago and am wondering how at that early date anything like this would have been known. The covid 19 virus has never been isolated, so how is this possible in 2021? What am I missing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
5m

Good info. We must advance now and embrace ancient healing knowledge. Frequencies, and energetic medicine are the 21st century program to follow. All other medical approaches are obsolete and medieval.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture