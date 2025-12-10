Covid-19 Frequency, Isolated

Putting my synesthesia (the ability to hear disease)vto good use, I’ve isolated the frequency range of the Covid Creation and the jab. As with all other frequencies, listen daily for 28 days in order to destroy then reconstruct your neural pathways in relation to the chemical, physical, emotional and spiritual effects of CV-19 and subsequent ‘variants’.

Energetic healing and reversal of the covid-19 vaccinations and shedding

I request access to all levels of advanced consciousness, advanced dimensions, the guardians and enlightened beings to void, cancel and dissolve all new world order agendas of harmful rituals, symbols, portals, gateways, programs, and mind control from your consciousness.

I request the purification of your mind, body, heart, and soul related to COVID 19 vaccinations and testing equipment through activation of the reversal and removal of harmful effects from the COVID 19 vaccinations and PCR testing, targeted bioweapons, shedding, and spike proteins.

Mask users and symbolism of oxygen deprivation, slavery and silencing. Global fear consciousness symbols, subliminals, coding, black magic, spells and voodoo, nano particles, nanoorms and morgllins fibers, implants, microchips and foreign inserts. sterile ethylene oxide and carcinogens, toxic substances from chemtrails, heavy metals, formaldahhide, magnetics and fluoride, 5G and electromagnetic frequencies, removal of toxic vaccine ingredients including mRNA, inflammatory cytoine signature, SARS CO 2 spike proteins, citric acid, monohydrate, tricodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, HBC, CD, acid stabilizers, COVID 19 virus and subsequent viruses, graphine oxide and glass fibers.

SM102 confirm the reversal of all side effects causing blood clots, thrombosis and bruising, breathing difficulties, infertility and reproductive effects, chest pains, cholesterol issues and cancer cells, harmful autoimmune antibodies and inflammation, swollen lymph nodes and paralysis. is energy loss and chronic fatigue, mind control, depression and neurological disorders, genetic defects, convulsions and seizures.

All illnesses such as Gillian Barr syndrome, Bell’s Palsy, myocarditis, pericarditis and shingles, deterioration of health. Restore, regenerate, heal, and recode your body to 100% health and vitality through full oxygen supply to each cell, optimal nutrition intake for full health and healing, optimal function of all organs, reversal of all allergies and adverse symptoms, cognitive repair, and clarity of mind, restoration of original DNA and cell nucleus, complete blood flow through arteries and vein, cleansing of cytoplasm, restoration of the immune system and immunoglobulin G to 100% function.

Restoration of the god gene and source connection. Chromosome 8 primary assembly rehydration and oxygenation of cells.

Access the energetic use of vitamin C, D and B, selenium and zinc, chlorella and zeelite, hydroxychloricquin, ivamectin, serumin and magnesium, glutathione and NAC, nattokenise and serapeptase any relevant supplement.

Confirm release of any negative karma and for resolution and restitution to any situation that inhibits your healing.

Confirm release of any resistance or blocks that reside in your consciousness to open your heart to receive from pure source energy.

Confirm the restoration of your given birth rights and remove any consent given or taken that reduces your Christ consciousness, pure divinity and life force.

Alters or interferes with your DNA damages your mind, body, and soul blocks your awakening and ascension process.

Invoking all blessings and protection to your God-given birth rights, all positive forces and powers to be to close and disable harmful portals, gateways, channels, stargates, negative alien agenda, firewalls, and access routes to other dimensions and realities, controlling, interfering, cursing, or siphoning your soul and energy life force.

From this point forward, confirm the shamanic healers and their ancestors have returned lost, stolen, and damaged soul fragments so you can become whole and live in oneness with humanity from this point forward.