EUROPE BOILS OVER! 10,000 Protesters Hit NATO Nation As Riots In France And Italy EXPLODE

Thousands of students and teachers marched across Greece, including in Athens and Thessaloniki, demanding more state funding for education, better school facilities and affordable student housing.



The demonstrations also reflected wider anger over high rents, rising energy costs and weak purchasing power, with protesters voicing solidarity with similar movements elsewhere in Europe. Greece’s government says hundreds of millions of euros are being invested in student housing and education upgrades

Yanis Varoufakis is the former Finance Minister of Greece duing their debt crisis

France is at war with itself - Yanis Varoufakis & Wolfgang Munchau

In this episode of The Econoclasts, Yanis Varoufakis and Wolfgang Munchau dissect the catastrophic collapse of Emmanuel Macron’s ‘revolutionary centrist’ experiment in France, exposing how a decade of technocratic austerity and underinvestment has fuelled widespread social unrest and pushed the country to the brink of insolvency, while revealing the cowardice and hypocrisy of the EU’s current Ukraine strategy that they warn is steadily bankrupting Europe, deepening its geopolitical vassalage to the United States, and leaving the continent powerless to shape the inevitable outcome of the war.





