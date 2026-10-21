Seemorerocks

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Bruce Raben
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What the hell does “underinvestment “ mean? Where in the capital for this investment to come from. I don’t care for Macron all that much but what is meant by austerity? Is he hiding 🙈 money? Is there extra money 💰 under his mattress? There is no money. Unless you cut pensions. And then the old people will riot

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