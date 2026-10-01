It has the smells of an Israeli Mossad Psyop . Omani (extremely religious) Co-pilot that didn't shake Hands with fFemale staff, stabs the Indian Captain that's beyond rediculous.Indian Pilot Smit sits for a Photo -op immediately afterwards with a huge smile , no Oxygen Masks deployed in Pics as Plane is hurtling down , Israeli's enter Cockpit while Plane dropping , it's all orchestrated and frankly preposterous.
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It has the smells of an Israeli Mossad Psyop . Omani (extremely religious) Co-pilot that didn't shake Hands with fFemale staff, stabs the Indian Captain that's beyond rediculous.Indian Pilot Smit sits for a Photo -op immediately afterwards with a huge smile , no Oxygen Masks deployed in Pics as Plane is hurtling down , Israeli's enter Cockpit while Plane dropping , it's all orchestrated and frankly preposterous.