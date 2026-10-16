Yesterday I had an appointment with my very open doctor, the first since I wrote an extremely civil letter to the medical centre to which there was no reply that I posted yesterday.
While we waited for the appointment Pam exchanged glances with Dr H McC that she described as a hugely hostile glare.
She felt she was looking at the heart of Darkness.
Reading the material from M Scott Peck this doctor is the closest to malignant narcissism that I have encountered in my life.
There was something in the interactionn with my doctor that I cannot put my finger on that has disturbed me the more I reflect on it.
Something has darkened.
Yes it has. I found even my GP last visit was a tad dismissive, which last year was not the case. I advocate for my health and they hopefully discuss options and alternatives. So is the shift to algorithms in place already. I would hope they read M.Scott-Peck's work.
In America many of these 'medical practitioners are massively in debt from college loans and face ruin if medical establishment pulls their "credintials". The folks attitudes in these places is more like a business now also.