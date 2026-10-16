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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 16

Yes it has. I found even my GP last visit was a tad dismissive, which last year was not the case. I advocate for my health and they hopefully discuss options and alternatives. So is the shift to algorithms in place already. I would hope they read M.Scott-Peck's work.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 16

In America many of these 'medical practitioners are massively in debt from college loans and face ruin if medical establishment pulls their "credintials". The folks attitudes in these places is more like a business now also.

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