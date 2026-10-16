Yesterday I had an appointment with my very open doctor, the first since I wrote an extremely civil letter to the medical centre to which there was no reply that I posted yesterday.

While we waited for the appointment Pam exchanged glances with Dr H McC that she described as a hugely hostile glare.

She felt she was looking at the heart of Darkness.

Reading the material from M Scott Peck this doctor is the closest to malignant narcissism that I have encountered in my life.

There was something in the interactionn with my doctor that I cannot put my finger on that has disturbed me the more I reflect on it.

Something has darkened.

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