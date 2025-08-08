You don’t have to reject AI. But you do have to reclaim your sovereignty.

From Jean Nolan of Inspired



AI didn’t just change how we work.



It changed how we think.



We’re being trained to abandon meaning and hand over our power.



Creativity, clarity, even our intuition.



Now we’re drowning in content, starving for depth,

and most people can’t even tell what’s real.



This is how we’re becoming the first civilization to forget how to think: 🧵

In a recent interview, @GreggBraden described a dangerous shift:



We’ve stopped pursuing wisdom.

We now consume content instead.



Content is fast.

Wisdom is slow.



And the faster we scroll, the less we remember how to understand.

We were designed to create.

To imagine.

To pull meaning from the unknown.



But the more we let AI do it for us—

to write, to design, to make music, to think—

the more that muscle atrophies.



You can’t outsource the soul.



But we’re trying.

This is what Braden calls the collapse of sensemaking.



AI gives instant answers.

But meaning comes from friction, reflection, and time.



When we give up the process of knowing,

we give up something sacred:



our ability to discern.

We no longer ask:



“Is this true?”



We ask:

“Does this sound smart?”

“Does this align with my feed?”



The algorithm now mediates our beliefs,

our identities,

even our inner compass.

The more we plug in, the more we forget:



• How to be still

• How to trust our gut

• How to hear ourselves



This is more than distraction.

It’s spiritual disorientation.



And it’s spreading.

When we stop thinking for ourselves,

we don’t just lose knowledge.



We lose connection—

to our creative force,

to our conscience,

to the intelligence within.



That’s the real cost of “efficiency.”

Gregg Braden reminds us:



We’re already wired for something greater.



Not artificial intelligence,

but inner intelligence.



The more we trust the machine,

the less we remember what we’re made of.

You don’t have to reject AI.

But you do have to reclaim your sovereignty.



Start here:

• Think longer than 10 seconds

• Create without prompts

• Sit with questions that don't have quick answers



This is how we take our power back.

We’re not just automating tasks.



We’re automating ourselves.



AI isn’t the enemy.

Dependency is.



The future won’t belong to the most efficient—

but to the most awake.

Because we’re not just using it.

We’re letting it reshape who we are.



Full interview with Gregg Braden on YouTube 📹

