I have been working for several days with binaural beats which I learned about from Bob Campbell.

Mostly, it has been about calming down an overactive nervous system that acts as a hindrance to experiencing deeper states of being and having a deep restorative sleep.

However, I have had some memories of strange occurances that have happened over the years. I shall ignore minor miraculous experiences at Singapore Airport on the way home from being with Poonja-ji and concentrate on two events that in one way involve animals.

For a while, I was leasing a horse called Tarzan at the stables we requested. Tarzan was definitely herd-bound (as well as in pain) for on a couple of occasions he bucked me off.

The folks at the stables took Tarzan off and gave me my beloved Biscuit who is with me to this day. It became clear that Tarzan was headed for a very unhappy fate.

Anyway, one day I was driving up the driveway to the top of the property and I encountered the herd. Tarzan placed himself square before my vehicle so I could not move and refused to be budged until I received the thought, “get me out of here” and then quietly moved on..

I went back home that night and we both contacted my cousin in Blenheim and persuaded him to take Tarzan on with us acting as shadow buyers. Tarzan went from a situation where he faced inevitable death to a very happy few years down south. On our visits he never forgot us and always met us with great affection.

On another occasion I had a very exciting gallop along a forest track on Pam's horse, Poppy. Along the way, as it turned out, she lost one of her hoof boots.

We went back the next day, retracing our steps, in the vain attempt to find what was a needle in a haystack.

At the time I was using a technique called NAET to diagnose allergies using muscle testing.

I was riding along, testing with my fingers always asking, “Is the boot here?”. The answer was no until finally reached a “yes”. Pam got off Poppy to have a look and after a brief search found the hoof boot in the bushes off the track where it could never be found.

Another incident involved our dog, Mishka, who came to us when we were beginning to vagely contemplate getting another dog but “manifesfed” on the only bike ride we ever did past the dog pound. When he died, both Pam and I were sitting in the car after arriving home and both, separately and independently saw an apparition of Mishka coming round the corner.

This speaks to me of synchroncities and the ability to access, with a quiet mind, things that come from Source itself and are hardly to be explained as “coincidence”.