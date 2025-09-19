Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
4h

Great post; if one lives one's live with the perspective that we are here to experience "life on earth," it does become a bit easier to cope with the endemic earth evil. Perhaps a bit like playing a computer game. Win or lose, the game eventually ends. It then makes sense to play the game to the best of our ability. To resist and fight evil gives us nobility and self respect as human beings. No matter how bad things get on earth, when the game ends, hopefully we return to a better neighborhood. Unless there is just as much bullshit on the other side, lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4h

Thank you Robin. Wise choosing needed in these times. Rest well. Just back from a walk in the sunshine with Cherry Blossom trees in full bloom and little finches chirping sweetly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture