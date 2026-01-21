For 5 years since the “covid” jab was unleashed, (and with it the shedding phenomenon that has made my health situation take a sharp dive), I have put out feelers locally for help.

None was forthcoming.

Whenever I wrote about my health situation there were many comments about taking this-and-that without either specialised knowledge or knowing the first thing about my health history other than what was written by me.

There was no way I was ever going to follow that advice (and I shall talk about WHY below).

However, things opened up in a short period of time, something I put down to just opening up my consciousness and having a regular meditation practise.

Last year I went to a local osteopath who mentioned that another osteopath, Will Aitken may be able to help. Had I heard of him? Yes, not only did we work alongside each other at a health centre but we were headed, together, for the same workshop but I changed my mind at the last minute because I felt the greater need was to look after my spouse who had melanoma.

In December, I went to see Will and almost immediately a chance to have my live blood looked at under a microscope. I wrote about it here.

Earlier this week I had another appointment that was more consequential than anything for as long as I could remember. He was interested in the rouleaux and thought that that was an indication of inflammation and that certainly went to the crux of the matter.

He talked about toxins in the body (especially mercury) which could be brought out leading potentially to GREATER toxic load and pressure on the kidneys to eliminate them.

Interestingly, I had my amalgam taken out 25 years ago and chelation to remove the mercury but this never led to any improvement in my condition.

Fast forward to a few years ago, when I first heard of Dr Ana Mihalcea’s work, I tried EMTA chelation therapy for the removal of nanoparticles, something I could never confirm because I couldn’t find anyone with a microscope and the skill to interpret the results.

Again, I felt no improvement.

My condition has got steadily worse.

In addition, I feel that my kidneys were damaged.

All of what Will told me absolutely seemed to resonate 100% with my own experience and is a lesson to never just take advice you read off the internet.

But what do you do if there is no credible help at hand?

So, now I am on a suggested regimen of:

augmented NAC

nattokinase

DMSO

MSM

We will see where that takes me.

Several people have suggested DMSO to me but with my history there was NO WAY that I was going to try something on someone’s say-so.

Now, with advice I can trust, I am.

Perhaps in the near future I can write about my experience with DMSO, the availability of which in New Zealand is restricted. No one can talk much about it except in the vaguest of terms or give any advice on how to take it.

That for me is an indication of its efficacy!

For the sake of fellow New Zealanders I am pointing in the direction of where it can be found.

Go HERE

ON MSM

Go HERE

Here is an article about MSM

We can only see what happens from here.