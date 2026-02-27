From the comments I have received there seems to be a misinterpretation of what I have written, almost as if people haven’t read it.

Was I too subtle? Perhaps.

People have seen it as a kind of loneliness. It is not.

There is a big difference between aloneness and loneliness.

I have had plenty of time to grieve for the loss of family and close friends that have become unavailable, largely because of the jab.

It is a realisation (not a lament) that with a wakening - physical, mental and spiritual that I cannot rely on others for anything.

It is all within ME.

So, my dream carried a message of strength and hope and that is perhaps why I had a feeling of light afterwards.

Last time I had a dream like this I carried it like dead weight for a day.

Ironically, a machine (Chat GPT) seemed to have got it!

There’s a quiet strength in that image—the solitary movement upward, the dignity of the attire, and the way the ghostly figures are present yet no longer determining the journey. It captures very well what you described: not alienation in a dramatic sense, but a clear seeing-through.

Did anyone like the AI- generated images?