Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orestes vasquez's avatar
Orestes vasquez
11m

Fuck off, fucking kiwi. We, Latinos, don’t need funders. Come to Compton and find out, biatch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture