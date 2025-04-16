I’ve been trying FOR YEARS to find the true situation regarding NZ government debt.

Finally I have the answers.

This was the increase in government debt under the Jacinda Adern government:

In 2019, net government debt was below 20% of GDP—a point of pride for New Zealand’s fiscal conservatives. But in the space of just two years, that figure more than doubled to 42.5& from 19.9 % of GDP in 2017.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank’s Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme injected tens of billions into the financial system, effectively engaging in what critics describe as “money printing.”

“It was all done under the language of emergency,” said a retired Treasury economist. “But once that lever was pulled, we stepped into a new economic reality—one where debt was no longer something to avoid, but something to rely on.”

According to Chat GDP the highest debt-to-GDP ratio of government debt was in 1992-1993 and peaked at 70-72%.

This is the current situation:

Currently, according to latest data available, the current debt=to GDP ratio is approximately 42.5%

I asked a question of Chat GPT about what the debt to GDP ratio was under Muldoon and got the following which was fairly eye-watering:

Overseas debt had surged dramatically, rising from 11% of GDP in 1974 to 95% by 1984 . This substantial increase in external debt was primarily to finance the Think Big projects and to cover persistent current account deficits

This was USED by Roger Douglas to justify his revolution.

However, in 1984, gross public debt was around 65% of GDP, with net public debt closer to 30%. The 95% figure was used by Roger Douglas to justify his reforms, and represents total external debt (private and public)

Debt was indeed rising, but not at crisis levels in global terms.

Roger Douglas and the Treasury often blurred these categories to amplify the perception of a crisis:

“We were on the edge of bankruptcy”

— often repeated in speeches, but not backed by the debt data alone.

Michael Reddell (former RBNZ economist) has criticised this in retrospect: