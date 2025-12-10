Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
1h

I tried nicotine many different times at different doses and the only thing that happened was like I had five cups of coffee. It does not do anything to what is in that vial. Take SV40 that creates turbo cancers. Nicotine has no power over most of what is in these vials. He offers no proof and shows no photos of clean and clear blood. Shedding is a big issue and 50 percent of unvaxxed have the same blood as the vaxxed. Look at Dr. Clifford Carnicom, Dr. David Nixon substack, Karl C.s substack Man Against Microbes. Been studying blood for four years and Dr. Carnicom for 30. Also, just talked to one of these men and the spike protein is not the biggest issue. They look at blood everyday and are saying not a big issue. When they test someone for long covid they are looking at antibodies to the spike protein. I had none, but yet have been ill for quite some time. This is a lot more complex than what most are aware of. Karl has a list of what he is taking and for what. His blood is still not normal because there is no antidote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
4m

Extremely interesting, Robin. I've found, in aging, that I deal with one issue, adopt an herbal or physical treatment, and get better, only to have another spring up. I've become, thus, aware of the interconnectivity of the body...as you say. I looked at BodyTalk. I couldn't find anything on Will. In any case, I hope this new diagnosis helps you tremendously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture