Yesterday, I found some answers (and possibly some solutions) to my ongoing health problems that I have had for more than a decade but have plagued me since 2021-22.

Looking from outside one would say this is damage from the killer shot.

But I have not been anywhere the “vaccine”.

I finally was put onto an osteopath practising locally by a colleague of his.

Turns out that we worked alongside each other at the Manuka Health Centre - him as an osteopath and me as an acupuncturist.

For many years I successfully practised NAET (Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Technique) and Will, BodyTalk, both similar that they are based on conscioiusness and use applied kinesiology.

Having someone look using a language I readily understand we established that I am HYPER-sensitive to the spike protein.

Whereas my partner, Pam has been severely affected at times from shedding she has recovered whereas it has knocked me for six.

Will established that :

I am hyper-sensitive to the spike protein

My organs (all of them)

were not working properly

the chakras were all negative

the cranial system (think, cranio-sacral osteopathy) is not working

Morgellons was also mentioned

His treatment is to use treatments of different types (nutritional medications like NAC as well as homeopathic and sound therapy).

He also established that other remedies such as DMSO, EDTA chelation are appropriate they are too much for my body and I should take some steps to strengthen my system before using stronger detox techniques.

He referred me to this 2021 article:

There is a sinister agenda to remove information that assists with the reversal of the shocking Covid 19 vaccination side effects. Since writing this blog, some of the referral links have been removed because of “violations”. NB: There is already a global reduction in the availability of the suggested supplements.

There is a war on your health. You can get ahead of the game now as I share with you everything that has restored my health and more. Choose only what works for you.

Go HERE

The following sound techniques may be of interest to you.

Covid-19 Frequency, Isolated

Putting my synesthesia (the ability to hear disease)vto good use, I’ve isolated the frequency range of the Covid Creation and the jab. As with all other frequencies, listen daily for 28 days in order to destroy then reconstruct your neural pathways in relation to the chemical, physical, emotional and spiritual effects of CV-19 and subsequent ‘variants’.

Energetic healing and reversal of the covid-19 vaccinations and shedding

0:00 -6:18

