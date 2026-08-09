This is a continuation from. yesterday’s article

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn On Jewish Bolshevism

This is a discussion of the following article -

https://www.orthodoxethos.com/post/is-god-an-antisemite

This is a long article. I have extracted some extracts on Jews and the Bolshevik Revolution and Solzhenitsyn’sresearch

Jews and Bolshevism

While there has been a great tendency in contemporary circles to whitewash the outstanding role Jews played in early Communism and its enormous crimes, references to earlier works and primary source materials belie the reality. Indeed, even in America, the 1920s may be thought of as Jewish Communism’s “golden age”. (History.Osu) One might also reflect on the twentieth century itself as The Jewish Century, a time during which emancipated Jews came both to participate in, as wells as to dominate, many aspects of social, cultural, and political life.

But it was in the higher reaches of the [Russian Communist] Party and Government that Jewish dominance was so striking. Douglas Reed [Times of London correspondent in Europe, 1927-38; lived 1895-1976; see his excellent, if flawed, The Controversy of Zion available at Amazon.com and Archive.org] writes: “The Central Committee of the Bolshevik Party, which wielded the supreme power, contained 3 Russians (including Lenin) and 9 Jews. The next body in importance, the Central Committee of the Executive Commission (or secret police) comprised 42 Jews and 19 Russians, Letts, Georgians and others. The Council of People’s Commissars consisted of 17 Jews and five others. The Moscow Cheka (secret police) was formed of 23 Jews and 13 others. Among the names of 556 high officials of the Bolshevik state officially published in 1918-1919 were 458 Jews and 108 others. Among the central committees of small, supposedly ‘Socialist’ or other non-Communist parties… were 55 Jews and 6 others.” (Academia.edu)

[Russian and Soviet historian] Richard Pipes [1923-2018] admits: “Jews undeniably played in the Bolshevik Party and the early Soviet apparatus a role disproportionate to their share of the population. The number of Jews active in Communism in Russia and abroad was striking: in Hungary, for example, they furnished 95 percent of the leading figures in Bela Kun’s dictatorship. They also were disproportionately represented among Communists in Germany and Austria during the revolutionary upheavals there in 1918-23, and in the apparatus of the Communist International.” (Academia.edu)

In a white paper to the British Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, dated September 17, 1918, Sir Mansfeldt Findlay wrote:

The question “who governs Russia?” receives a categorical reply in the simple enumeration of the responsible officials of the irresponsible Soviet government. The data contained in this pamphlet has been carefully taken from the Bolshevist official organs such as Izvestia Gold Trouda, the Red Gazette, and others…. The fundamental fact is incontestable: the Soviet bureaucracy is almost entirely in the hands of Jews and Jewesses, whilst the number of Russians who participate in the Government of the Soviets is ridiculously small. It is impossible to evade this fact, which stands as a solemn warning to countries and states which claim to be Christian and which believe in national modes of existence, in contradiction with the unlimited internationalism [one might today say “globalization”] in which the Jewish nation is the dominant power. (Heritage-History)

It is important to note that during those chaotic, bloody years of early Communism and civil war, many Jews suffered the fate of so many Russian Christians: death or exile.

The Russian Revolution liberated the largest Jewish community in the world. It also opened the floodgates for the greatest massacre of Jews before the Second World War amid the civil war and its aftermath in 1918-21. Once the Bolshevik rule was then consolidated, Jews entered into nearly every sphere of Russian life while, in time, much of the singular richness of Jewish cultural life in Russia was flattened, eventually obliterated. (Yivo; Berdichev)

Indeed, Communism, like so many revolutions, would devour its own children in time—but this in no way minimizes the central role Jews played in the crimes of early Communism (1917-37). And, indeed, there was a serious reaction to Jewish domination of the Communist Party and security apparatus in due course: the most extreme example of which was the rise of Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist Worker’s Party in Germany, which leveraged politically the specter of “Jewish Bolshevism” to attain supreme political power with horrifyingly destructive results for both the enemies and the constituents of the Third Reich. (See Michael Hoffman’s, Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People) As an aside, when people today speak of “Russian antisemitism” in the past, they often fail to realize that most such episodes—such as the pogroms that followed the assassination of Tsar Alexander II in March 1881 that killed forty Jews; the infamous Kishinev pogrom of April 1903 that killed forty-nine and damaged 1,500 Jewish homes (News.Harvard); and the 1905 pogrom in Odessa, Ukraine, that killed between 400 and 800 (Faculty.History.Umd); as well as the pogroms committed during the civil war—occurred outside the boundaries of contemporary Russia and were committed preponderantly by non-Russian nationalities.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn on Bolshevism

A significant omission from Antisemitism is that of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s tremendous work on the history of Jews in Russia since the 1795 partition of Poland, Two Hundred Years Together. Mr. Spencer is willing to make use of Solzhenitsyn’s famous quote that, “’Gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart—and through all human hearts’” (Antisemitism, 361), yet he fails to mention even the existence of the great man’s actual major contribution to the whole question of the history of Jewish life in Russia and the Soviet Union. Solzhenitsyn’s scholarship strongly militates against the thrust of Antisemitism, which is that antisemitism is exclusively the result of irrational hatred on the part of non-Jews, both individually and collectively, and has absolutely nothing to do with religious and social friction contributed by Judaic beliefs and actions themselves. As a testament to the persistent difficulty in examining Judaism and Jewish history frankly and openly, the Nobel Prize-winner Solzhenitsyn was unable to get Two Hundred Years Together (originally printed in Russian in 2002) published in English during his lifetime (1918-2008); an English translation appeared online in 2018 (available at Archive.org), which has been this critic’s source.

When Alexander Solzhenitsyn began work on a book called 200 Years Together, he was criticized for what touching this taboo issue [sic]. His own comments to the press didn’t help the matter, claiming two-thirds of the Cheka (secret police) in Ukraine were Jewish. “I will always differentiate between layers of Jews. One layer rushed headfirst to the revolution. Another, to the contrary, was trying to stand back. The Jewish subject for a long time was considered prohibited.” (JPost)

Lest one consider Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the modern prophet and Nobel laureate, to have been guilty of antisemitic impulses, it is worth recalling that he was married to a Jewish wife (Ekaterina, m. 1973) with whom he raised three sons as Jews. (JTA)

While many ordinary Jews did not participate directly in the destruction and murders of the early Bolshevik regime, a significantly disproportionate number of the Jewish intellectual class did, and, as Solzhenitsyn powerfully describes in a book of nearly eight hundred pages and more than three thousand footnotes, the early Communist regime in Russia could never have achieved its brutal scope and zenith without the active participation of Russian and international Jewry.

The Jewish population in its mass showed a suspicious, even hostile attitude towards the Bolsheviks [before the revolution]. But when, as a result of the revolution, it had acquired complete freedom which fostered a real expansion of Jewish activity in the political, social and cultural spheres—a well-organised activity to boot—it did nothing to prevent the Bolshevik Jews from occupying the key positions, and these made an exceedingly cruel use of this new power fallen into their hands.

From the 40s of the twentieth century onwards, after Communist rule broke with international Judaism, Jews and communists became embarrassed and afraid, and they preferred to stay quiet and conceal the strong participation of Jews in the communist revolution, however the inclinations to remember and name the phenomenon were described by the Jews themselves as purely antiSemitic intentions.

In the 1970s and 1980s, under the pressure of new revelations, the vision of the revolutionary years was adjusted. A considerable number of voices were heard publicly. Thus the poet Nahum Korzhavin wrote: “If we make the participation of the Jews in the revolution a taboo subject, we can no longer talk about the revolution at all. There was a time when the pride of this participation was even prized... The Jews took part in the revolution, and in abnormally high proportions.” M. Agursky wrote on his part: “The participation of the Jews in the revolution and the civil war has not been limited to a very active engagement in the State apparatus; it has been infinitely wider.” Similarly, the Israeli Socialist S. Tsyroulnikov asserts: “At the beginning of the revolution, the Jews... served as the foundation of the new regime.”!

But there are also many Jewish writers who, up to this day, either deny the Jews’ contribution to Bolshevism, or even reject the idea rashly, or—this is the most frequent—consider it only reluctantly.

However the fact is proven: Jewish renegades have long been leaders in the Bolshevik Party, heading the Red Army (Trotsky), the VIsIK (Sverdlov), the two capitals (Zinoviev and Kamenev), the Comintern (Zinoviev), the Profintern (Dridzo-Lozovski) and the Komsomol (Oscar Ryvkin, and later Lazar Shatskin, who also headed the International Communist Youth). (Solzhenitsyn, 440)

The Bolsheviks’ “Willing Executioners”

The fact is that the Bolsheviks went to great lengths to fight any “antisemitic” reaction to their increasingly brutal rule, which they regarded as a grave threat—again, going so far as to make antisemitism actually illegal. (Eprints.bbk) Solzhenitsyn estimates that some sixty-six million Russians, Ukrainians, Belorussians, and other nationalities within the Soviet Union perished during the Russian civil war (1917-23) and the first decades of Communism, during both its Lenin-Trotskyist and Stalinist years. (Hawaii.edu) (Twenty-seven million Soviet citizens, mostly Russians, would perish during the German invasion in World War II, 1941-45 [Pubmed]). Professor Kevin MacDonald gives a lower total figure of deaths, but notes:

The Soviet government killed over 20 million of its own citizens, the vast majority in the first 25 years of its existence during the height of Jewish power. It was a “state against its people” (Werth 1999), mounting murderous campaigns of collective punishment (usually involving deportation or forced starvation) against a great many ethnic groups…. Although individual Jews were caught up in the Bolshevik violence, Jews were not targeted as a group. (MacDonald, The Culture of Critique, xxxvii)

While after Stalin’s (Dzhugashvili’s) purges of 1937-8, Jewish representation in the Communist Party and the iniquitous security services declined, until that time, for roughly the first twenty years of its history, it may be said that Soviet Communism possessed a strongly Jewish hue. Still, “Jews were highly overrepresented in positions of economic and political power as well as cultural influence at least into the 1940s.” (MacDonald, 58) Particularly bloody were the Bolshevik crimes against the Russian Orthodox Church, from hierarchs and clergy to ordinary Orthodox believers, millions of whom were tortured to death, shot outright, or sent to their deaths in the gulags under the official policy of atheism; parish churches were burned; icons and property looted and sold abroad; cathedrals were dynamited. (See, for example, Jonathon Van Maren at TheBridgeHead.ca) When one reflects on the staggering death toll under Jewish Communism and the virtual silence on the subject in modern mass media versus the countless books, documentaries, and feature films made about the Holocaust, one becomes cognizant of an enormous contemporary cultural and intellectual disconnect.

Political and cultural crimes committed by Jewish Bolsheviks against the Russian population have been widely documented, not least by the journalist Robert Wilton, Russian correspondent to the Times of London during the Bolshevik takeover and the years of the First World War leading up to it, in his books, Russia’s Agony and The Last Days of the Romanovs (available at Amazon.com and Archive.org). Wilton (1868-1925) and his outstanding reporting have today been thrown on the ash heap of antisemitism, thus discarding some of the most powerful eyewitness testimony to the events that shaped the early Communist Soviet Union. (See Goodreads.com and Wikipedia.com—the latter for his current popular status as an antisemite.) He describes Jewish involvement in the November 1917 Bolshevik takeover of the Provisional Government, the subsequent systematic persecution and killing of “counter-revolutionaries” (namely, anyone suspected of monarchist sympathies or Christian faith) during the years of the Red Terror, the savage murder of the Imperial family in 1918, and the early years of civil war.

Taken according to numbers of [the Russian] population, the Jews represented one in ten; among the commissars that rule Bolshevik Russia they are nine in ten; if anything the proportion of Jews is still greater. (Academia)

Wilton goes out of his way to identify Jews involved in Bolshevism as “pseudo-Jews”, i.e., Jews who publicly had, for the most part, shed their religious sympathies and accepted the official atheism of the new regime (as Churchill pointed out also), while culturally and in private retaining their Jewish self-consciousness (and would continue to be identified as Jews according to the principle of familial descent as still promulgated by the State of Israel and, again ironically, by many antisemites). To borrow a phrase, one might say that the many Jews in Russia (and from all over the world, who flocked to the nascent Bolshevik regime), who lent themselves to the gruesome machinery of early Communism, composed the Bolsheviks’ “willing executioners”, in the words of author Daniel Jonah Goldhagen, describing what he believed was the complicit attitude of the German population to the crimes of the Third Reich (available at Amazon.com), and willingly participated in what are probably the greatest crimes in history committed against an Orthodox Christian population.

On June 9, 1919 Captain Montgomery Shuyler of the American Expeditionary Forces [to Russia] telegrammed from Vladivostok on the makeup of the presiding Soviet government: “… (T)here were 384 ‘commissars’ including 2 negroes, 13 Russians, 15 Chinamen, 22 Armenians, and more than 300 Jews. Of the latter number, 264 had come to Russia from the United States since the downfall of the Imperial Government.” (Academia)

How to summarize Jewish involvement in early Communism? (We have here concentrated on the Bolsheviks, the party that emerged victorious in the political struggle, even while their more socialist rivals, the Mensheviks, were overwhelmingly Jewish as well. JPost) Seth J. Frantzman, writing in the Jerusalem Post, a century after the Bolshevik coup, observed that many Jews “ended up being murdered by the system they helped create.” He continued:

With 100 years of hindsight it is still difficult to understand what attracted so many Jews to communism in the Russian empire. Were their actions infused with Jewishness, a sense of Jewish mission like the tikkun olam [meaning, roughly, to “repair the world”] and “light unto the nations” values we hear about today, or were their actions strictly pragmatic as a minority group struggling to be part of larger society? The answer lies somewhere in the middle. (JPost)

Mr. Frantzman is on to something. “Their actions” were “infused with Jewishness, a sense of Jewish mission like the tikkun olam”. The reason that so many culturally adrift Jews gravitated to utopian Communism was due to the cultural hangover of worldly messianism that imbues their erstwhile faith. Rabbinic Judaism has for centuries envisioned a conquering messiah in the vein of King David or Simon bar Kokhba, the leader of the disastrous revolt against Rome in 132-136 AD, who would emerge to crush the enemies of Jewry and usher in a new realm of peace, prosperity, and global harmony—with the Jews in pride of place. (See, for example, Aish.com and Michael Hoffman, Judaism Discovered, 300-04) Communism was a secularized version of Judaic messianism (conceived by the convert Jew [to Lutheranism] Karl Marx), which, like all such efforts since the time of bar Kokhba, would end in catastrophe both for its immediate (Christian) victims as well as its (Jewish) perpetrators. The current efforts to bring about a “one world order” through “globalization” are yet other variations on a theme.

Mr. Spencer’s own answer regarding Jewish involvement in Russian and international Communism comes across as remarkably facile.

It must be granted that many Jews, particularly in Russia, did join the ranks of the Communists, hoping that they would create a society in which they would be relieved of the second-class status and periodic pogroms they had suffered under the rule of the czars. This was far, however, from establishing that Bolshevism was a Jewish movement, devised in order to advance Jewish aims, any more than the preponderance of black Americans in the National Basketball Association means that professional basketball is an inherently black enterprise. A culture that values learning and scholarship will fill the ranks of movements that are intellectual in scope or that require intellectual labor, and that is true not just in politics but in numerous other fields as well. (Antisemitism, 308-9)

Murderous Communism v. professional basketball. According to Mr. Spencer, because Jewish culture values “learning and scholarship” it was natural for so many Jews to become Party officials, commissars, agents of the secret police, informers, and general executioners of so many innocent Russian Christians in the hopes of creating a better society—is that really what he would have us believe Jewish culture logically produces?

The full broadcast is here

Is God an Antisemite?