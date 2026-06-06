“We’re not fighting Ukrainians; we’re fighting you, the rotten, evil West, which has lost Christian morality and the faith of its fathers. And that’s why this war is sacred for our people,"



"Don't tell me anything about this war. I spent more than 300 days on the front lines. I've been everywhere and seen a lot. And if anyone tries to tell me, 'No, Vladimir, you're talking about going to the front, fighting for the Motherland. What about you?' Every weekend I'm with my guys. I show the Russian people the moment of absolute glory—the battle for the Motherland against global evil, global Satanism. That's what we're fighting for on Ukrainian soil. We're not fighting Ukrainians; we're fighting you, the rotten, evil West, which has lost Christian morality and the faith of its fathers. And that's why this war is sacred for our people." And so today, when we look at the West, we have only one question: "What happened to you? At what point did you betray your faith?"