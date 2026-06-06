Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

An essence of truth here - certainly lost Christian morality.

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
1h

He nails it. The west, almost in it's entirety, has become a sick, psychotic, pwer seeking, destructive on so many levels, self serving, greedy culture. Yes. I am a westerner...objectively admitting our demented, violent psychosis.

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