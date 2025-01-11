First, I saw this…

Oregon sent 60 Fire Trucks…only for them to be stopped in San Francisco for ‘Emissions Testing’…

But in came “Community Notes”

“We sent 75 fire engines. Your statement about our teams not being allowed into California is false. Our teams arrived yesterday and are working around the clock to help our neighbors.” - Oregon Fire Department

But there was more.

Mr Parker Caldwell has since made his X account priavate

The 15 Oregon strike teams mobilized to help control wildfires in the Los Angeles area arrived in Southern California on Thursday. Eleven of the teams were issued assignments on Friday morning, mostly on the destructive Palisades Fire, which has destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

The Oregon crews working in Pacific Palisades and Malibu include 300 firefighters and 75 engines, including personnel from Bend and Redmond fire departments. The firefighters will be deployed for up to 14 days and are protecting homes and other other buildings, according to a release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The teams will be patrolling the area for hotspots while working alongside CAL Fire and other agencies.

But see this:

Prior to arriving in Southern California, the strike teams stopped in the Sacramento area to complete mandatory vehicle safety checks. Oregon State Fire Marshal agency administrator Ian Yocum described the safety checks as a “critical” part of the mission. “With moving this amount of equipment and firefighters, safety has to be our highest priority,” said Yocum.

https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/wildfires/oregon-strike-teams-arrive-in-l-a-providing-frontline-support-to-socal-firefighters/article_0f45734e-cf83-11ef-8ee1-0be54f2f61b1.html