From George Galloway

This is Issam Hijazi, the founder of UpScrolled.



He revealed that 60 of his family members were killed during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.



Deeply affected, he left his Big Tech career to create UpScrolled, an uncensored platform amplifying pro-Palestine voices without shadow bans.



Currently, UpScrolled is app-only, with a web version coming soon.



(I’m on UpScrolled under the same handle: @nationaljuche)



Action: Give US TikTok a 1-star rating and uninstall it