🇨🇦| AFTER FRANCE, CANADA. Left-wing extremists and their islamo-jihadist allies vandalize various areas of Montreal. Strangely, the police were ordered not to intervene.



Well, we know that the Canadian government, currently, is left-wing.

🇪🇺 Europe is falling apart, and Neil Oliver thinks the people running it know exactly what they're doing.





France is burning, Germany is struggling, and Britain is being told to prepare for war.



Across Europe, millions of people are watching their living standards deteriorate while their governments insist everything is under control.



I asked him whether the growing warnings about Russia, the military preparations and the unrest spreading across Europe could be connected.



His answer was extraordinary.



Neil argues that Europe's political establishment has spent decades stripping individual nations of their sovereignty, weakening their economies and transferring power to Brussels.



And now, as public anger grows, he believes the prospect of war offers something extremely convenient:



An excuse for emergency powers, restrictions on movement, extraordinary government spending, and potentially even conscription.



But here's where his argument gets even darker.



Neil believes the unrest itself is being manipulated.



He argues that the grievances driving protests in France are genuine, but alleges that violent elements are being deliberately encouraged to turn public anger into chaos.



Why?



Because disorder gives governments a justification to crack down on the very populations demanding change.



But he thinks the establishment has underestimated one thing:



“You cannot impose something unwanted on 500 million people unless they go along with it to some extent.”



And he believes the moment enough Europeans withdraw that consent, the entire political project could unravel.

Are these the vandals who smash the shop windows?



When you want to create chaos to avoid facing the problem, the State does its part.