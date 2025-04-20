I don’t mind admitting it. I am angry.
The same person that penned the above, wrote this:
For a start, I never mentioned social credit, so I will now.
Back in the day, I spent an extended period in Brezhnev’s USSR, so I am well aware of foreigners who go to totalitarian countries and sing the praises while being kept well insulated from the realties of socialism.
When it comes to China I am sure that some long-term residents and You Tube influencers are being given financial inducement for saying positive things.
That, Francis, is propaganda and it can be recognised a long way off.
I am well aware that some may paint China black to justify the same in their own countries.
Others are just ringing the alarm.
There is a X account, Songpinganq who highlights this issue.
Here is a pre-2020 video on social credit
China's Social Credit System - How to live in the world's biggest Prison?
How to gain and lose your social credit score, based on your behaviour
Yesterday, I missed the footage of homeless in China, but here it is.
So this is propaganda? I suppose you can trust Xi Jinping and his cronies.
While we are at it, here is an article I have posted several times since 2020. I have yet to encounter anyone who asserts it is fake, let alone demonstrate it.
Great speech for those interested in geo politics, and some other minor details. Reposted.
'Now, when I am about to finish my speech, you probably understand why we wanted to know, whether the people would rise against us if one day we secretly adopt resolute means to “clean up” America.
Comrade He Xin pointed out to the Hong Kong Business News during an interview that: “The U.S. has a shocking conspiracy.” According to what he had in hand, from September 27 to October 1, 1995, the Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev Foundation, funded by the United States, gathered 500 of the world’s most important statesmen, economic leaders and scientists, including George W. Bush (he was not the U.S. president at the time), the Baroness Thatcher, Tony Blair, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as well as George Soros, Bill Gates, futurist John Naisbitt, etc., all of the world’s most popular characters, in the San Francisco Fairmont hotel for a high-level roundtable conference, discussing problems about globalization and how to guide humanity to move forward into the 21st century. According to what He Xin had in hand, the outstanding people of the world in attendance thought that in the 21st century a mere 20 percent of the world’s population will be sufficient to maintain the world’s economy and prosperity, the other 80 percent or 4/5ths of the world’s population will be human garbage unable to produce new values. The people in attendance thought that this excess 80 percent population would be a trash population and “high-tech” means should be used to eliminate them gradually.'
Top post Robin.