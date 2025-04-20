I don’t mind admitting it. I am angry.

The same person that penned the above, wrote this:

For a start, I never mentioned social credit, so I will now.

Back in the day, I spent an extended period in Brezhnev’s USSR, so I am well aware of foreigners who go to totalitarian countries and sing the praises while being kept well insulated from the realties of socialism.

When it comes to China I am sure that some long-term residents and You Tube influencers are being given financial inducement for saying positive things.

That, Francis, is propaganda and it can be recognised a long way off.

I am well aware that some may paint China black to justify the same in their own countries.

Others are just ringing the alarm.

There is a X account, Songpinganq who highlights this issue.

Here is a pre-2020 video on social credit

China's Social Credit System - How to live in the world's biggest Prison?

How to gain and lose your social credit score, based on your behaviour

Yesterday, I missed the footage of homeless in China, but here it is.

So this is propaganda? I suppose you can trust Xi Jinping and his cronies.

While we are at it, here is an article I have posted several times since 2020. I have yet to encounter anyone who asserts it is fake, let alone demonstrate it.