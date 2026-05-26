All perfectly “voluntary” but you. won’t be able to do anything without it

Nona Pelletier, Senior Business Reporter

Kiwi Access Cards are going digital. Photo: kiwiaccess.co.nz

The hospitality industry is being reassured it won’t be burdened with more red tape once the Digital Kiwi Access Credential is launched sometime over the winter months.

The hospitality sector and others that require identification for service will soon be compelled to accept the government’s authorised digital identification, which can be scanned from a QR code onto a free-to-download government app.

Hospitality NZ was working closely with government to minimise any cost or disruption to the industry, which had been struggling for several years under the ongoing economic downturn.

Its head of communications and advocacy, Sam MacKinnon, said the launch date was yet to be determined as there were still a number of details to work out.

However, he said the process won’t be onerous for businesses to set up.

“Being the industry association, we’ve got an interest in making sure that the compliance is negligible for our members, and for the industry as a whole,” MacKinnon said.

“We’re wanting to be a first mover in this and ... there has been quite an involved process to get to this point.”

He said one of the value added services would be an ability to combine the ID check with payment.

“Again, that’s one of those moving parts that we’re working through.”

The government’s NZ Verify service was part of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, which was designed to reduce fraud and identity misuse, giving individuals more control over their personal information.

However, customers still had the option to use traditional photo ID, such as a drivers licence, or the existing Kiwi Access Card, if they preferred.

There was no cost involved in obtaining a Digital Kiwi Access Credential.

https://www.digital.govt.nz/digital-government/key-areas-of-work/government-app-programme?source=rss

In brief

• The RSTA bill lays the legal groundwork for digital driver licences and wider digital transport credentials.

• The Govt.nz app is being developed as a digital wallet capable of storing credentials.

• NZ Verify can be used by businesses or agencies to verify identity, age or licence status.

• MATTR, the Spark-owned company behind My Vaccine Pass, is connected to the verification layer behind NZ Verify.

• Erica Stanford’s proposed online age-verification system raises new questions about how “optional” digital verification will remain in practice.

Centrist examined why digital driver licences became such a major government priority despite limited evidence of strong public demand. Read that article here: Digital ID was not a public priority. So why the rush?

https://centrist.nz/a-licence-on-your-phone-is-only-the-beginning/?utm_source=Klaviyo