Share this postSeemorerocks Sir Ashley Bloomfield warns "another Pandemic is coming" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSir Ashley Bloomfield warns "another Pandemic is coming" Robin WestenraMar 26, 20257Share this postSeemorerocks Sir Ashley Bloomfield warns "another Pandemic is coming" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33ShareMichael Laws: Ashley Bloomfield’s Interview Is An Insult To New Zealanders7Share this postSeemorerocks Sir Ashley Bloomfield warns "another Pandemic is coming" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
More "in your face" fraud. These people are emboldened by the weakness and apathy of the average kiwi.
Honouring Jabcinda and the military man Bloomfield will backfire as it is just showing that the fish rots from the head.