Singapore recently released it’s Annual Birth & Death Statistics and let me tell you it’s not looking good.

The damning chart appears on page 1 of the Annual Statistics Report, showing that the natural increase decreased from single digits when the pandemic hit and accelerated when the population started taking the vaccination, reaching double digits at 13.0% and a staggering 39.4% after the boosters.

As I was curious of further historical data I pulled out the numbers from 2014-2018.

There was not a single year in the last 10 years where the natural increase dropped by double digits.

in 2015 there was a natural increase of 2.4%

in 2016 there was a natural increase of 0.8%

in 2017 there was a natural increase (decrease) of -6.5%

in 2018 there was a natural increase (decrease) of-5.1%

So, one should be stunned when the natural increase shot up to -13.0% in 2021 (2 years after the pandemic started, and first year of vaccination). And in 2022, the natural increase shot up to -39.4% dropping from 14,380 to 8,714.

If you contrast this information to the number of official COVID deaths in Singapore, you can clearly see that the intervention is much worse than the so-called pandemic.

2020 : Singapore recorded a total of 29 COVID-19 deaths by the end of 2020.

2021 : The cumulative death toll rose to 828 by the end of 2021.

2022 : By the end of 2022, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Singapore was 1,727.

2023: As of June 4, 2023, the cumulative number of deaths reached 1,727, and by July 23, 2023, it increased to 2,024

Yes, the total cumulative COVID deaths in Singapore is 2,024, but somehow, the population’s natural increase(Deaths minus Live Births) is decreasing and continues to drop by orders of magnitude more than the total COVID deaths so far.

Excess Deaths - Things that make me go hmmmm…🤔🤔🤔

During the peak of excess deaths in Q2 2022, Singapore ranked number one in the world in terms of excess deaths. Subsequently, Singapore was suspiciously removed from the mortality.watch database. Did someone make a phone call? 🤔🤔🤔

More things that make me go hmmmm…🤔🤔🤔

Singaporeans are looking for answers regarding excess deaths. Just two days ago, two citizens (aged 72 and 69) were found dead in their homes on the same day. I mean, there are always people dying at home, but two on the same day?

This isn't the first time two bodies were found on the same day. In 2023, a similar incident occurred with individuals aged 62 and 70.

If you start digging into coincidences, you'll find more stories. For example, two brothers died a day apart just two months ago, aged 72 and 77, also in 2024.

The common denominator seems to be these coincidental deaths occurring after approximately 80% of the population received mRNA vaccine boosters. However, we can't definitively attribute this to the vaccines without forensic autopsies, right?

Talking about forensic autopsies: more things that make me go hmmmm..🤔🤔🤔- The Amendment of Coroner’s Act

According to Singapore’s law (Coroner’s Act), under "Deaths for which inquiry must be held," point number 2 states that “any death in Singapore that occurred directly or indirectly as a result of any medical treatment or care.”

However, for some reason, that specific law was removed in May 2023. This is particularly strange at a time when everyone wants to understand if the experimental vaccine contributed to excess deaths.

Hey, at least I am not the only one!

Professor Gabriel Oon, Founding President of Singapore’s Society of Oncology just tweeted the same sentiment on X.

Live Births

On Chart 1 of the Annual BD Statistics 2023, note the decline in live births in the post-mRNA boosted population (in red). You can see that although there is a declining trend in the crude birth rate, the biggest drop in the last 10 years occurred between 2021 and 2022, from 8.6 to 7.9, and it continues to decrease dramatically in 2023 from 7.9 to 7.4.

Remember what Prof. Dr. Pietro Vernazza said about declining births post-vaccination? You can read more about it here.

Media Propaganda Continues in Singapore

This month, Singapore’s Ministry of Health made another false claim when through it’s state media Channel News Asia when the opposition party calls for suspension of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the article published on June 3rd, 2024, the Ministry of Health claimed that "the primary reason why Singapore recorded one of the lowest excess death rates in the world is because the majority of Singaporeans took the vaccines."

This is extremely outrageous since Singapore recorded the highest excess deaths in the world, as shown above.

You can read my full debunk of their hit piece here.

Next Level Propaganda Campaign.

The propaganda campaign in Singapore is not limited to state-funded media.

A Singaporean friend recently sent me a high school exam question about the local medical freedom movement (“Healing the Divide”). In the exam question, it was claimed that the medical freedom group has a history of posting and sharing content that perpetuates falsehoods and misleading information about COVID vaccines. But hold up, we've just gave you hard proof that Singapore’s Ministry of Health is perpetuating fake news regarding “lowest excess deaths.”

Wow, this is indeed an indoctrination of the young! The only way I can explain what is happening here is from the context of a biblical spiritual warfare occurring in the world today.