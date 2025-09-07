Rizwan Virk’s Key Ideas on Simulation

1. Simulation Hypothesis as a Fusion of Technology, Physics, and Spirituality

In his book The Simulation Hypothesis (revised edition July 22, 2025), Virk argues that advances in video games, AI, virtual reality, and quantum computing are pushing us toward a “simulation point,” where creating universes as complex as ours becomes feasible—and suggests we may already inhabit one PenguinRandomhouse.com.

He uses phenomena such as quantum indeterminacy, the speed of light, and parallel universes—and frames them as manifestations of computational principles underpinning a simulated reality PenguinRandomhouse.comBlinkist. He also connects modern ideas with spiritual traditions from Hinduism and Buddhism, which describe our world as illusion or Maya BlinkistMaglazana.

2. NPC vs RPG Versions of the Simulation

In a 2025 podcast, Virk distinguishes between two simulation models:

NPC (Non-Player Character) Model : All beings are computer-generated, with no consciousness external to the simulation.

RPG (Role-Playing Game) Model: Some external “players” control simulated avatars—suggesting the possibility of external consciousness interacting with the simulation, similar to The Matrix or The 13th Floor Podmarized.

This distinction raises important questions about consciousness, free will, and the nature of reality within or outside the simulation.

3. Multiverse, Mandela Effect, and Timeline Branching

Virk’s book The Simulated Multiverse (2021) expands on the Simulation Hypothesis by exploring how quantum mechanics and the "many-worlds" interpretation align with multiple simultaneous simulations or branching timelines AmazonThe New Thinking Allowed Foundation.

He discusses the Mandela Effect—where groups recall events differently—as potential “glitches” when one timeline diverges or overlaps with another The New Thinking Allowed FoundationReddit.

4. Integrating Mystical Insight and Personal Experience

Virk often highlights his blend of expertise: a computer science background, roots in the video game industry, and personal explorations in mysticism. He claims this mix enables a unique perspective on reality, one that merges technical understanding with spiritual inquiry PodmarizedThe Future of Being Human initiative.

A 2024 podcast further touched on ethical questions—like the rights of simulated beings and religious implications—highlighting the broader social and philosophical ramifications of potentially living in a simulation The Future of Being Human initiative.