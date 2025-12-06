It’s not the silver, its the derivatives!

Wednesday night into Thursday, the silver market experienced 6 vertical smash-downs as silver prices crept up towards $60.

The most blatant attack occurred this morning, after silver had closed ABOVE $60/oz in Chinese trading. The bullion banks went to work as soon as London opened, but silver prices wouldn’t stay down.

As silver started to re-accelerate to the upside, and neared the critical $60/oz level, the bullion banks unleashed their fury yet again.

Prices were smashed from $59.895 to $58.47 on MASSIVE volume.

It is clear that the bullion banks have drawn a line in the sand at $60, & are defending this level much more strongly than even the all-time high of $49.45.

Does something BREAK with silver prices above $60/oz? Is that something related to the derivatives market?

Silver Is the Achilles’ Heel of the Fractional-Reserve Precious Metals Paper Market

The COMEX silver futures market is leveraged anywhere from 100:1 to 300:1 in real metal terms. Recently, several reliable sources claimed silver is actually at a ratio of 405 paper contracts against each ounce!

There are typically only 80–120 million ounces of registered (deliverable) silver in the entire COMEX warehouse system, yet open interest regularly exceeds 800 million to 1 billion ounces when measured in total contracts.

The entire pricing structure of the world’s silver market is therefore built on a tiny sliver of physical metal backing an ocean of paper claims.

If silver ever broke out and stayed above $60, $75, or $100, the physical delivery demands would explode.

Miners, industrials, jewelers, and investors would stand for delivery in unprecedented size, and the vaults could be drained in weeks.

That would expose the fractional-reserve fraud for what it is and force a settlement at prices multiples higher than today.

The bullion banks cannot allow that contagion to start. It’s all about preserving the current global monetary system that’s run & controlled by a few elite bankers.

A Derivatives Chain Reaction That Threatens the Entire System

The same banks that dominate COMEX short positions also run massive OTC precious-metals derivatives books for clients (hedge funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, mining companies).

Hundreds of billions (some estimates say trillions) in notional value of swaps, leases, forwards, and options are priced off the COMEX/LBMA spot price.

A violent short-covering squeeze in silver would reprice that entire derivatives stack overnight.

The banks would face mark-to-market losses measured in tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars, losses that would ripple through their prime brokerage units and potentially require taxpayer bailouts again.

Keeping silver suppressed is literally a systemic risk issue for them.

But while the bullion banks defend the $60 level like its the Alamo, silver continues to relentlessly grind higher every time China opens.

Forget the COMEX and the globex this afternoon and Sunday night.

Keep an eye on Shanghai when trading resumes next week. If China pushes the price of silver to $62 or $63, the bullion banks won’t have enough fingers to stick in the dam to prevent the flood of silver demand from overwhelming their suppression schemes.

Huge Silver News Coming out! There Will be No Gold & Silver Available - Mario Innecco & Eric Yeung

The global precious-metals market may be standing on the edge of its most dramatic transformation in half a century. In an environment where gold has repeatedly set record highs and silver is breaking out of a 45-year technical formation, analysts are warning that the world is dangerously close to a structural shortage in physical metal. This is the backdrop against which two voices—Eric Yeung, a Hong Kong–based gold and silver investor, and Mario Innecco, a seasoned market analyst—deliver some of the most startling predictions heard in years.



Innecco complements this view with a parallel assessment of silver’s transformation. He recalls that in the 1970s, silver rose from $16 in late 1979 to $50 by January 1980, tripling within weeks. Today, silver has climbed past the long-standing technical barrier formed by the multi-decade cup-and-handle structure. Yeung emphasizes that once a pattern of this magnitude breaks, it is rarely slow to move. At present prices around $57 to $60 per ounce, he argues, silver remains “too cheap” to serve as monetary collateral—but that changes quickly when prices approach $200 or even $500. At higher valuations, silver’s monetary relevance, especially in Asia, becomes not only logical but inevitable.



Yeung highlights the extraordinary behavior of silver’s price action, observing that sudden downward slams—often in thin markets—appear more desperate than strategic. He explains that no competent broker sells in a way that deliberately collapses the price unless the intent is to force prices lower. Yet the rebounds following each slam suggest strong underlying demand. Industrial buyers, in particular, are now absorbing supply at what Yeung describes as an accelerating pace.

