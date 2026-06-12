Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

Rossetti is CORRECT....that is why the corrupt catholic establishment cut ties. I suspect this guy is on of those in the works bssed catholic church that actually got saved. As a born again spirit filed "new man in Christ" you get decernment.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
4h

I am reminded of the fictional alien encounter where the aliens provided a book whose cover when translated read, How to Serve Man.

You may recall it was a cook book.

I see Spillberg's film in the same light, it's nothiing more than a cover story for a Project Bluebeam event IMO.

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