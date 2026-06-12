Following on from this.

Not the same person.

This is Father Dan Reehill, an exorcist from Tennessee

A noteworthy pattern appears to have emerged. As you may recall, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, the Washington, D.C., exorcist was removed from his position on June 3, 2026—four days after posting a video on May 29—by Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archbishop of Washington. This was not an excommunication but a dismissal from his diocesan role as exorcist; the archdiocese also ended all affiliation with the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, the nonprofit deliverance ministry he founded and led.

Monsignor Rossetti, a priest with a 42-year spotless record—including prior service as an Air Force intelligence officer, a licensed psychologist with a PhD, leadership at the Saint Luke Institute, and nearly 19 years as an exorcist—had posted a pastoral video warning that many, if not most, UFO sightings may represent demonic deception. He emphasized that demons are non-physical intelligences capable of illusion and concealment, able to perform feats that appear to defy physical laws, and urged spiritual caution. This perspective aligns with longstanding views expressed by NUMEROUS exorcists and within broader Christian and Catholic traditions. Nevertheless, the archdiocese cited his statements as “gravely undermining the Church’s precise teaching on the devil, demons, and exorcism.”

The decision was made by Cardinal Robert McElroy, who had previously served in California (including as Bishop of San Diego) before his appointment as Archbishop of Washington. In California, he was involved in addressing one of the largest clergy sexual abuse crisis that significantly impacted the Church there, contributing to major financial and institutional challenges, including bankruptcy proceedings because of the payout in certain dioceses.

Coinciding with these events, the science fiction film Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Promotional materials and statements associated with the project highlighted its “potential to challenge viewers’ perspectives on profound existential and spiritual questions.” Analyses of the film describe it as directly advancing the notion of aliens as “benevolent saviors” who teach empathy as the ruling principle of the universe, while portraying government and traditional religious institutions in a negative light.

The narrative incorporates themes of extraterrestrial disclosure, including the abduction and experimentation on children by entities that disguise themselves as benign woodland creatures (evoking “Disney-like” imagery). The children are taken to what the film refers to as “Hansel and Gretel’s House”—a spaceship—where they undergo traumatic procedures that suppress their memories. Wait WHAT?!

As adults, these memories are activated, granting the protagonists special powers, such as the ability to shapeshift and appear as loved ones, read minds, manipulate others, and make objects disappear—elements that mirror classic descriptions of DEMONIC POSSESSION and deception.

The film contrasts these “benevolent” aliens (who bring technology and a message of openness and empathy) against a villainous government that has allegedly tortured the beings and stolen their technology. It culminates in a revelation and an admonition to trust and listen to the aliens as saviors, while employing symbolic motifs drawn from conspiracy lore and religious imagery (including scenes involving a former nun, a ripped crucifix, stigmata-like elements, and possession via alien technology).

These concurrent developments—the removal of a respected exorcist for publicly linking UFO phenomena to demonic activity, alongside a major Hollywood release that presents aliens as superior moral and spiritual guides—I AM SURE THIS IS JUST A COINCIDENCE. Oh… and it all started in 1947, because of course it did.

https://www.theeasternchurch.com/saints/rossetti-mcelroy-exorcist-fired-ufo-demons

Another Catholic view

“Disclosure Day” & Spielberg’s 50-Year-Grooming Exposed