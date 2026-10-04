Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
Oct 4

There is a lot from local Irkutsk media and Telegram channels from AI. Very useful.. I shall post it later In the day when I have gone through

Reply
Share
Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
Oct 4

Official - https://xn--90aivcdt6dxbc.xn--p1ai/articles/news/rospotrebnadzor-sanitarno-epidemiologicheskaya-obstanovka-v-irkutskoy-oblasti-stabilna/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture