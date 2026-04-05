"Shockwaves as 300 army generals resign in defiance of Trump"Robin WestenraApr 05, 20261786ShareFollowing on from this - I guess we have a new number1786Share
What to believe one must ask discerningly ...... certainly something afoot.
The Iranian report said 300 hundred officers aa well as generals not two or three hundred generals. I hope it’s true. All the soldiers must say hell no we won’t go. As they had to do to end the Vietnam “ war” . This is only about the five trillion dollar in assets in the Dead Sea. And de pop.