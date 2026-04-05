Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1d

What to believe one must ask discerningly ...... certainly something afoot.

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Janice's avatar
Janice
13h

The Iranian report said 300 hundred officers aa well as generals not two or three hundred generals. I hope it’s true. All the soldiers must say hell no we won’t go. As they had to do to end the Vietnam “ war” . This is only about the five trillion dollar in assets in the Dead Sea. And de pop.

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