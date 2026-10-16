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Shocking update on Dr Reiner Fuelmich
Robin Westenra
Oct 16, 2026
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Michael Davidson
Oct 16
Liked by Robin Westenra
Need to pray for a miracle. This despite nightly decades for his care and freedom
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Need to pray for a miracle. This despite nightly decades for his care and freedom