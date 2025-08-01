US Green Beret Veteran Tony Aguilar Details the Shocking War Crimes He’s Witnessing in Gaza
Part one of our interview with retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, who says he witnessed war crimes in Gaza. Next week, his detailed response to the attacks against him.
On Oct7 the IDF fired over 11,000 rounds of ammunition at vehicles driving to Gaza.
Commanders ordered IDF personnel, some in 28 (twenty-eight)Apache gunship helicopters, to destroy every vehicle, knowing that every vehicle had Israelis in them.
Even tanks were ordered to fire at houses known to have Israelis inside, in Kibbutz Beeri one house had 2 Hamas and 16 Israelis... a IDF Mekreva tank fired high explosive rounds into the house after the occupants phoned the authorities for help...killing all but 1 Israeli who went on to tell the world of her experience once she had recovered from the injuries she recieved from the tanks fire.
A female Intelligence Unit reported seeing the training of the Hamas fighters, even the paraglider practice, but when they reported it to their commanders, they were told to remain silent or else.
People within the Netanyahu regime knew and even aided the events on Oct7.
And there was only 1 baby killed by a bullet, no ovens, no decapitations, no rapes.
Hamas knew 1 Israeli was worth 1000 Palestinians. The hostages were the bargaining chips of a desperate, displaced, and imprisoned people. They were worth their weight in gold ALIVE.
Netanyahu is fighting to hide the evidence; he even had the hundreds of Israeli vehicles that had been destroyed by the gunships crushed and buried to stop further investigation.
Oct7 wasn't a surprise attack; it was a conspiracy.
The Nuremberg Trials happened after the atrocities ended.