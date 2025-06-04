Shocking Truth about Geopolitics, Economy and the Future - Alex Krainer & Martin Armstrong

Explosive discussion with two financial heavyweights, Martin Armstrong (creator of the Economic Confidence Model, founder of Armstrong Economics) and Alex Krainer (hedge fund manager, author of Mastering Uncertainty, geopolitical analyst), as they dive deep into the state of the global economy, geopolitics, and the future of markets.

In this no-holds-barred episode, we uncover hard truths about inflation, debt crises, supply chain disruptions, and the hidden forces shaping our world.

From Armstrong’s eerily accurate Economic Confidence Model to Krainer’s insights on financial system vulnerabilities, we explore critical factors analysts overlook, the fragility of global power structures, and the role of AI, blockchain, and digital currencies in shaping markets and societal control.

Expect candid takes on BRICS, Western decline, energy crises, and actionable advice for navigating the next 2-5 years.

🗓️ Recording date: June 3 , 2025