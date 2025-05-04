PART TWO

PART THREE

LISTEN to 'New Order Of Barbarians' recorded by Dr. Dunegan

READ the transcript of 'New Order of Barbarians' by Dr. Dunegan HERE

Sinister plans revealed in 1969 describe the implementation of a “New System.” When the new system takes over people will be expected to sign allegiance to it, indicating that they don’t have any reservations or holding back to the old system. “There just won’t be any room for people who won’t go along. We can’t have such people cluttering up the place so such people would be taken to special places,” Dr. Richard Day said.

The above is from the transcripts of ‘The Dunegan Tapes’ – the recollections of Dr. Lawrence Dunegan about a lecture given by Dr. Day in 1969 describing the existence, scope and direction of a conspiracy against humanity.

A few days ago, we published an article which included extracts from Tape 1 of The Dunegan Tapes. Although we listed the topics covered in Tape 2 at the end, we didn’t provide any details. Below we follow on from that article with extracts from Tape 2.

To find out more about the contents of The Dunegan Tapes, you can visit ‘The Revelations of Dr. Richard Day’, an extremely well-documented WordPress blog entirely dedicated to this subject, where you can explore the numerous topics allegedly discussed by Dr. Day in his 1969 lecture.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

TYPE YOUR EMAIL…

SUBSCRIBE

The following are extracts from the Transcript of The Dunegan Tapes, Tape 2. You can read the full transcripts of Tapes 1 to 3 HERE .

No More Security

Nothing is permanent. Streets would be rerouted, renamed. Areas you had not seen in a while would become unfamiliar. Among other things, this would contribute to older people feeling that it was time to move on, people would feel they couldn’t even keep up with the changes in areas that were once familiar.

Vacant buildings would be allowed to stand empty and deteriorate, and streets would be allowed to deteriorate in certain localities. The purpose of this was to provide the jungle, the depressed atmosphere for the unfit. Somewhere in this same connection, Dr. Day mentioned that buildings and bridges would be made so that they would collapse after a while, there would be more accidents involving airplanes and railroads and automobiles. All of this to contribute to the feeling of insecurity, that nothing was safe.

Crime Used to Manage Society

There would be the created slums and other areas well maintained. Those people able to leave the slums for better areas then would learn to better appreciate the importance of human accomplishment. This meant that if they left the jungle and came to civilization, so to speak, they could be proud of their own accomplishments that they made it. There was no related sympathy for those who were left behind in the jungle of drugs and deteriorating neighbourhoods. Then a statement that was kind of surprising: “We think we can effectively limit crime to the slum areas, so it won’t be spread heavily into better areas.” Dr.Day went on to say that increased security would be needed in the better areas. That would mean more police, better-coordinated police efforts.

Curtailment of American Industrial Pre-Eminence

The stated plan was that different parts of the world would be assigned different roles of industry and commerce in a unified global system – global interdependence. The continued pre-eminence of the United States and the relative independence and self-sufficiency of the United States would have to be changed. This was one of the several times where he said in order to create a new structure, you first have to tear down the old, and American industry was one example of that.

Things would be made so they would break and fall apart, that is in the United States. So that people would tend to prefer the imported variety and this would give a bit of a boost to foreign competitors. Your patriotism about buying American would soon give way to practicality that if you bought Japanese, German or imported that it would last longer and you would be better off. Patriotism would go down the drain then.

The United States was to be kept strong in information, communications, high technology, education and agriculture. The United States was seen as continuing to be sort of the keystone of this global system. But heavy industry would be transported out.

Shifting Populations and Economies – Tearing the Social Roots

And along this line there were talks about people losing their jobs as a result of industry and opportunities for retraining, and particularly population shifts would be brought about. As you take away industry and jobs and relocate people then this is a strategy to break down conservatism. When you take away industry and people are unemployed and poor they will accept whatever change seems to offer them survival and their morals and their commitment to things will all give way to survival. “That’s not my philosophy, that’s the speaker’s [Dr. Day’s] philosophy,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Some heavy industry would remain, just enough to maintain a sort of seedbed of industrial skills which could be expanded if the plan didn’t work out as it was intended. But this was just sort of a contingency plan. It was hoped and expected that the worldwide specialisation would be carried on.

With this global interdependence, national identities would tend to be de-emphasised. Each area depended on every other area for one or another element of its life. We would all become citizens of the world rather than citizens of any one country.

Sports as a Tool of Social Change

Sports in the United States was to be changed, in part as a way of de-emphasising nationalism. Soccer, a worldwide sport, was to be emphasised and pushed in the United States.

Soccer is seen as an international sport and would be promoted and the traditional sport of American baseball would be de-emphasised and possibly eliminated because it might be seen as too American. It wasn’t said definitely this would have to happen, but if the international flavour didn’t come around rapidly enough this could be done.

There was some comment along the same lines about football, although Dr. Lawrence seemed to recall Dr. Day said football would be harder to dismantle because it was so widely played in colleges as well as in the professional leagues and would be harder to tear down.

Hockey had more of an international flavour and would be emphasised. There was some foreseeable international competition about hockey and particularly soccer.

But soccer was to be the keystone of athletics because it is already a worldwide sport in South America, Europe, and parts of Asia and the United States should get on the bandwagon. All this would foster international competition so that we would all become citizens of the world to a greater extent than citizens of our own narrow nations.

Gun Control

I don’t remember the details much, Dr. Lawrence said, but the idea is that gun ownership is a privilege and not everybody should have guns.

Hunting was an inadequate excuse for owning guns and everybody should be restricted in gun ownership. The few privileged people who should be allowed to hunt could maybe rent or borrow a gun from official quarters rather than own their own. After all, everybody doesn’t have a need for a gun, is the way it was put.

Eliminating Femininity, Baby Dolls and Tea Sets

Very important in sports was sports for girls. Athletics would be pushed for girls. This was intended to replace dolls. Baby dolls would still be around, a few of them, but you would not see the number and variety of dolls. Dolls would not be pushed because girls should not be thinking about babies and reproduction. Girls should be out on the athletic field just as the boys are. Girls and boys really don’t need to be all that different. Tea sets were to go the way of dolls, and all these things that traditionally were thought of as feminine would be de-emphasised as girls got into more masculine pursuits.

All of this is to change the role model of what young girls should look to be. While she’s growing up, she should look to be an athlete rather than to look forward to being a mother.

Sex and Violence Inculcated Through Entertainment

Movies would gradually be made more explicit as regards sex and language. All of this is intended to bring sex out in the open. That was another comment that was made several times, the term “sex out in the open.”

Violence would be made more graphic. This was intended to desensitise people to violence. There might need to be a time when people would witness real violence and be a part of it. So, there would be more realistic violence in entertainment which would make it easier for people to adjust. People’s attitudes toward death would change. People would not be so fearful of it but more accepting of it, and they would not be so aghast at the sight of dead people or injured people. We don’t need to have a genteel population paralysed by what they might see. People would just learn to say, well I don’t want that to happen to me. This was the first statement suggesting that the plan includes numerous human casualties which the survivors would see.

Music Will Get Worse

Music will get worse. In 1969 Rock music was getting more and more unpleasant. Lyrics would become more openly sexual. No new sugary romantic music would be publicised like that which had been written before that time.

Entertainment as a Tool to Change the Young

Dr. Day went on to say that the music would carry a message to the young and nobody would even know the message was there they would just think it was loud music. It won’t change the older people, they are already set in their ways, but the changes would all be aimed at the young who are in their formative years.

Travel Restrictions and Implanted ID

Travel, instead of being easy for old folks, travel then would become very restricted. People would need permission to travel and they would need a good reason to travel. If you didn’t have a good reason for your travel, you would not be allowed to travel, and everyone would need ID. This would at first be an ID card you would carry on your person and you must show it when you are asked for it. It was already planned that later on some sort of device would be developed to be implanted under the skin that would be coded specifically to identify the individual.

Food Control

Food supplies would come under tight control. If population growth didn’t slow down, food shortages could be created in a hurry and people would realise the dangers of overpopulation. Ultimately, whether the population slows down or not the food supply is to be brought under centralised control so that people would have enough to be well-nourished but they would not have enough to support any fugitive from the new system. In other words, if you had a friend or relative who didn’t sign on, and growing one’s own food would be outlawed. If you persist in illegal activities like growing your own food, then you’re a criminal.

Weather Control

Dr. Day said: “We can or soon will be able to control the weather.” He said, “I’m not merely referring to dropping iodide crystals into the clouds to precipitate rain that’s already there, but REAL control.” And weather was seen as a weapon of war, a weapon of influencing public policy. It could make rain or withhold rain in order to influence certain areas and bring them under your control.

Dr. Day said: “On the one hand you can make drought during the growing season so that nothing will grow, and on the other hand you can make for very heavy rains during harvest season so the fields are too muddy to bring in the harvest, and indeed one might be able to do both.”

Politics

Dr. Day said that very few people really know how government really works. Something to the effect that elected officials are influenced in ways that they don’t even realise and they carry out plans that have been made for them and they think that they are authors of the plans. But actually, they are manipulated in ways they don’t understand.

Know How People Respond – Making Them Do What You Want

“People can carry in their minds and act upon two contradictory ideas at one time, provided that these two contradictory ideas are kept far enough apart.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

“You can know pretty well how rational people are going to respond to certain circumstances or to certain information that they encounter. So, to determine the response you want you need only control the kind of data or information that they’re presented or the kinds of circumstance that they’re in, and being rational people, they’ll do what you want them to do. They may not fully understand what they’re doing or why.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Falsified Scientific Research

In this connection, Dr Day admitted that some scientific research data could be – and indeed has been – falsified in order to bring about desired results. “People don’t ask the right questions. Some people are too trusting,” Dr Day said.

On the Political Scene

Out of all of this was to come the New International Governing Body, probably to come through the UN and with a World Court, but not necessarily through those structures.

Efforts would continue to give the United Nations increasing importance. People would be more and more used to the idea of relinquishing some national sovereignty. Economic interdependence would foster this goal from a peaceful standpoint. Avoidance of war would foster it from the standpoint of worrying about hostilities. It was recognised that doing it peaceably was better than doing it by war.

It was stated at this point that war is “obsolete.” Dr. Lawrence thought that was an interesting phrase because obsolete means something that once was seen as useful is no longer useful. But war is obsolete … this being because of the nuclear bombs war is no longer controllable. Formerly wars could be controlled, but if nuclear weapons would fall into the wrong hands there could be an unintended nuclear disaster. It was not stated who the “wrong hands” are.

Anyhow, the new system would be brought in, if not by peaceful cooperation – everybody willingly yielding national sovereignty -then by bringing the nation to the brink of nuclear war. And everybody would be so fearful as hysteria is created by the possibility of nuclear war that there would be a strong public outcry to negotiate a public peace and people would willingly give up national sovereignty in order to achieve peace, and thereby this would bring in the New International Political System. “If there were too many people in the right places who resisted this, there might be a need to use one or two – possibly more – nuclear weapons.” As it was put, this would be possibly needed to convince people that “We mean business.” Dr. Day said: “By the time one or two of those went off then everybody – even the most reluctant – would yield.”

Another justification for war was expressed, if you think of the many millions of casualties in WWI and WWII, well… suppose all those people had not died but had continued to live, then continued to have babies. There would be millions upon millions and we would already be overpopulated, so those two great wars served a benign purpose in delaying overpopulation. But now there are technological means for the individual and governments to control overpopulation so in this regard war is obsolete. It’s no longer needed. And then again, it’s obsolete because nuclear weapons could destroy the whole universe. War, which once was controllable, could get out of control and so for these two reasons it’s now obsolete

Terrorism

Terrorism would be used widely in Europe and in other parts of the world. Terrorism at that time was thought would not be necessary in the United States. It could become necessary in the United States if the United States did not move rapidly enough into accepting the system.

Financial Control

Inflation is a tool of the controllers.

Money would become predominately credit. It was already … money is primarily a credit thing but exchange of money would be not cash or palpable things but electronic credit signal. Any purchase of any significant amount would be done electronically. Earnings would be electronically entered into your account. It would be a single banking system. May have the appearance of being more than one but ultimately and basically it would be one single banking system.

Computer records can be kept on whatever it was you purchased so that if you were purchasing too much of any particular item and some official wanted to know what you were doing with your money they could go back and review your purchases and determine what you were buying.

The ability to save would be greatly curtailed. People would just not be able to save any considerable degree of wealth. Wealth represents power and wealth in the hands of a lot of people is not good for the people in charge so if you save too much you might be taxed. The more you save the higher rate of tax on your savings so your savings really could never get very far. And also, if you began to show a pattern of saving too much you might have your pay cut.

Electronic payments initially would all be based on different kinds of credit cards. Once they got used to that then it would be pointed out the advantage of having all of that combined into a single credit card, serving a single monetary system and then they won’t have to carry around all that plastic.

Surveillance, Implants, And Televisions That Watch You

So, the next step would be the single card and then the next step would be to replace the single card with a skin implant. The skin implant would be not losable or counterfeitable or transferrable to another person so you and your accounts would be identified without any possibility of error.

The skin implants would have to be put someplace that would be convenient to the skin; for example, your right hand or your forehead. “Now some of you people who read the Bible will attach significance to this to the Bible,” Dr. Day said. But he went on to disclaim any Biblical significance at all. This is just common sense of how the system could work and should work and there’s no need to read any superstitious Biblical principles into it.

There was some mention, also, of implants that would lend themselves to surveillance by providing radio signals. This could be under the skin or a dental implant … put in like a filling so that either fugitives or possibly other citizens could be identified by a certain frequency from his personal transmitter and could be located at any time or any place by any authority who wanted to find him.

There was more discussion of personal surveillance. One more thing Dr. Day said, “You’ll be watching television and somebody will be watching you at the same time at a central monitoring station.”

Also, the television set can be used to monitor what you are watching. People can tell what you’re watching on TV and how you’re reacting to what you’re watching. And you would not know that you were being watched while you were watching your television. How would we get people to accept these things into their homes? Well, people would buy them when they buy their own television. They won’t know that they’re on there at first.

There was some discussion of audio monitors, too, just in case the authorities wanted to hear what was going on in rooms other than where the television monitor was, and in regard to this the statement was made, “Any wire that went into your house, for example, your telephone wire, could be used this way.”

Home Ownership A Thing of The Past

Privately owned housing would become a thing of the past. The cost of housing and financing housing would gradually be made so high that most people couldn’t afford it. People who already owned their houses would be allowed to keep them but as years go by it would be more and more difficult for young people to buy a house.

Young people would more and more become renters, particularly in apartments or condominiums. More and more unsold houses would stand vacant. People just couldn’t buy them. People would not be able to buy these vacant homes and gradually more and more of the population would be forced into small apartments. Then as the number of real homeowners diminished they would become a minority. There would be no sympathy for them from the majority who dwelled in the apartments and then these homes could be taken by increased taxes or other regulations that would be detrimental to home ownership and would be acceptable to the majority.

Ultimately, people would be assigned where they would live and it would be common to have non-family members living with you. This would all be under the control of a central housing authority.

The Arrival of The Totalitarian Global System

When the new system takes over people will be expected to sign allegiance to it, indicating that they don’t have any reservations or holding back to the old system. “There just won’t be any room”, Dr. Day said, “for people who won’t go along. We can’t have such people cluttering up the place so such people would be taken to special places.” The inference Dr. Lawrence drew was that at these special places where they were taken, then they would not live very long. Somewhere in this vein, he said there would not be any martyrs – they would not be killed in such a way or disposed of in such a way that they could serve as inspiration to other people the way martyrs do. Rather, “People will just disappear.”

The bringing in of the new system, Dr. Day said, probably would occur on a weekend in the winter. Everything would shut down on Friday evening and Monday morning when everybody wakened there would be an announcement that the New System was in place.

Sinister plans revealed in 1969 describe the implementation of a “New System.” When the new system takes over people will be expected to sign allegiance to it, indicating that they don’t have any reservations or holding back to the old system. “There just won’t be any room for people who won’t go along. We can’t have such people cluttering up the place so such people would be taken to special places,” Dr. Richard Day said.

The above is from the transcripts of ‘The Dunegan Tapes’ – the recollections of Dr. Lawrence Dunegan about a lecture given by Dr. Day in 1969 describing the existence, scope and direction of a conspiracy against humanity.

A few days ago, we published an article which included extracts from Tape 1 of The Dunegan Tapes. Although we listed the topics covered in Tape 2 at the end, we didn’t provide any details. Below we follow on from that article with extracts from Tape 2.

To find out more about the contents of The Dunegan Tapes, you can visit ‘The Revelations of Dr. Richard Day’, an extremely well-documented WordPress blog entirely dedicated to this subject, where you can explore the numerous topics allegedly discussed by Dr. Day in his 1969 lecture.

The following are extracts from the Transcript of The Dunegan Tapes, Tape 2. You can read the full transcripts of Tapes 1 to 3 HERE .

No More Security

Nothing is permanent. Streets would be rerouted, renamed. Areas you had not seen in a while would become unfamiliar. Among other things, this would contribute to older people feeling that it was time to move on, people would feel they couldn’t even keep up with the changes in areas that were once familiar.

Vacant buildings would be allowed to stand empty and deteriorate, and streets would be allowed to deteriorate in certain localities. The purpose of this was to provide the jungle, the depressed atmosphere for the unfit. Somewhere in this same connection, Dr. Day mentioned that buildings and bridges would be made so that they would collapse after a while, there would be more accidents involving airplanes and railroads and automobiles. All of this to contribute to the feeling of insecurity, that nothing was safe.

Crime Used to Manage Society

There would be the created slums and other areas well maintained. Those people able to leave the slums for better areas then would learn to better appreciate the importance of human accomplishment. This meant that if they left the jungle and came to civilization, so to speak, they could be proud of their own accomplishments that they made it. There was no related sympathy for those who were left behind in the jungle of drugs and deteriorating neighbourhoods. Then a statement that was kind of surprising: “We think we can effectively limit crime to the slum areas, so it won’t be spread heavily into better areas.” Dr.Day went on to say that increased security would be needed in the better areas. That would mean more police, better-coordinated police efforts.

Curtailment of American Industrial Pre-Eminence

The stated plan was that different parts of the world would be assigned different roles of industry and commerce in a unified global system – global interdependence. The continued pre-eminence of the United States and the relative independence and self-sufficiency of the United States would have to be changed. This was one of the several times where he said in order to create a new structure, you first have to tear down the old, and American industry was one example of that.

Things would be made so they would break and fall apart, that is in the United States. So that people would tend to prefer the imported variety and this would give a bit of a boost to foreign competitors. Your patriotism about buying American would soon give way to practicality that if you bought Japanese, German or imported that it would last longer and you would be better off. Patriotism would go down the drain then.

The United States was to be kept strong in information, communications, high technology, education and agriculture. The United States was seen as continuing to be sort of the keystone of this global system. But heavy industry would be transported out.

Shifting Populations and Economies – Tearing the Social Roots

And along this line there were talks about people losing their jobs as a result of industry and opportunities for retraining, and particularly population shifts would be brought about. As you take away industry and jobs and relocate people then this is a strategy to break down conservatism. When you take away industry and people are unemployed and poor they will accept whatever change seems to offer them survival and their morals and their commitment to things will all give way to survival. “That’s not my philosophy, that’s the speaker’s [Dr. Day’s] philosophy,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Some heavy industry would remain, just enough to maintain a sort of seedbed of industrial skills which could be expanded if the plan didn’t work out as it was intended. But this was just sort of a contingency plan. It was hoped and expected that the worldwide specialisation would be carried on.

With this global interdependence, national identities would tend to be de-emphasised. Each area depended on every other area for one or another element of its life. We would all become citizens of the world rather than citizens of any one country.

Sports as a Tool of Social Change

Sports in the United States was to be changed, in part as a way of de-emphasising nationalism. Soccer, a worldwide sport, was to be emphasised and pushed in the United States.

Soccer is seen as an international sport and would be promoted and the traditional sport of American baseball would be de-emphasised and possibly eliminated because it might be seen as too American. It wasn’t said definitely this would have to happen, but if the international flavour didn’t come around rapidly enough this could be done.

There was some comment along the same lines about football, although Dr. Lawrence seemed to recall Dr. Day said football would be harder to dismantle because it was so widely played in colleges as well as in the professional leagues and would be harder to tear down.

Hockey had more of an international flavour and would be emphasised. There was some foreseeable international competition about hockey and particularly soccer.

But soccer was to be the keystone of athletics because it is already a worldwide sport in South America, Europe, and parts of Asia and the United States should get on the bandwagon. All this would foster international competition so that we would all become citizens of the world to a greater extent than citizens of our own narrow nations.

Gun Control

I don’t remember the details much, Dr. Lawrence said, but the idea is that gun ownership is a privilege and not everybody should have guns.

Hunting was an inadequate excuse for owning guns and everybody should be restricted in gun ownership. The few privileged people who should be allowed to hunt could maybe rent or borrow a gun from official quarters rather than own their own. After all, everybody doesn’t have a need for a gun, is the way it was put.

Eliminating Femininity, Baby Dolls and Tea Sets

Very important in sports was sports for girls. Athletics would be pushed for girls. This was intended to replace dolls. Baby dolls would still be around, a few of them, but you would not see the number and variety of dolls. Dolls would not be pushed because girls should not be thinking about babies and reproduction. Girls should be out on the athletic field just as the boys are. Girls and boys really don’t need to be all that different. Tea sets were to go the way of dolls, and all these things that traditionally were thought of as feminine would be de-emphasised as girls got into more masculine pursuits.

All of this is to change the role model of what young girls should look to be. While she’s growing up, she should look to be an athlete rather than to look forward to being a mother.

Sex and Violence Inculcated Through Entertainment

Movies would gradually be made more explicit as regards sex and language. All of this is intended to bring sex out in the open. That was another comment that was made several times, the term “sex out in the open.”

Violence would be made more graphic. This was intended to desensitise people to violence. There might need to be a time when people would witness real violence and be a part of it. So, there would be more realistic violence in entertainment which would make it easier for people to adjust. People’s attitudes toward death would change. People would not be so fearful of it but more accepting of it, and they would not be so aghast at the sight of dead people or injured people. We don’t need to have a genteel population paralysed by what they might see. People would just learn to say, well I don’t want that to happen to me. This was the first statement suggesting that the plan includes numerous human casualties which the survivors would see.

Music Will Get Worse

Music will get worse. In 1969 Rock music was getting more and more unpleasant. Lyrics would become more openly sexual. No new sugary romantic music would be publicised like that which had been written before that time.

Entertainment as a Tool to Change the Young

Dr. Day went on to say that the music would carry a message to the young and nobody would even know the message was there they would just think it was loud music. It won’t change the older people, they are already set in their ways, but the changes would all be aimed at the young who are in their formative years.

Travel Restrictions and Implanted ID

Travel, instead of being easy for old folks, travel then would become very restricted. People would need permission to travel and they would need a good reason to travel. If you didn’t have a good reason for your travel, you would not be allowed to travel, and everyone would need ID. This would at first be an ID card you would carry on your person and you must show it when you are asked for it. It was already planned that later on some sort of device would be developed to be implanted under the skin that would be coded specifically to identify the individual.

Food Control

Food supplies would come under tight control. If population growth didn’t slow down, food shortages could be created in a hurry and people would realise the dangers of overpopulation. Ultimately, whether the population slows down or not the food supply is to be brought under centralised control so that people would have enough to be well-nourished but they would not have enough to support any fugitive from the new system. In other words, if you had a friend or relative who didn’t sign on, and growing one’s own food would be outlawed. If you persist in illegal activities like growing your own food, then you’re a criminal.

Weather Control

Dr. Day said: “We can or soon will be able to control the weather.” He said, “I’m not merely referring to dropping iodide crystals into the clouds to precipitate rain that’s already there, but REAL control.” And weather was seen as a weapon of war, a weapon of influencing public policy. It could make rain or withhold rain in order to influence certain areas and bring them under your control.

Dr. Day said: “On the one hand you can make drought during the growing season so that nothing will grow, and on the other hand you can make for very heavy rains during harvest season so the fields are too muddy to bring in the harvest, and indeed one might be able to do both.”

Politics

Dr. Day said that very few people really know how government really works. Something to the effect that elected officials are influenced in ways that they don’t even realise and they carry out plans that have been made for them and they think that they are authors of the plans. But actually, they are manipulated in ways they don’t understand.

Know How People Respond – Making Them Do What You Want

“People can carry in their minds and act upon two contradictory ideas at one time, provided that these two contradictory ideas are kept far enough apart.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

“You can know pretty well how rational people are going to respond to certain circumstances or to certain information that they encounter. So, to determine the response you want you need only control the kind of data or information that they’re presented or the kinds of circumstance that they’re in, and being rational people, they’ll do what you want them to do. They may not fully understand what they’re doing or why.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Falsified Scientific Research

In this connection, Dr Day admitted that some scientific research data could be – and indeed has been – falsified in order to bring about desired results. “People don’t ask the right questions. Some people are too trusting,” Dr Day said.

On the Political Scene

Out of all of this was to come the New International Governing Body, probably to come through the UN and with a World Court, but not necessarily through those structures.

Efforts would continue to give the United Nations increasing importance. People would be more and more used to the idea of relinquishing some national sovereignty. Economic interdependence would foster this goal from a peaceful standpoint. Avoidance of war would foster it from the standpoint of worrying about hostilities. It was recognised that doing it peaceably was better than doing it by war.

It was stated at this point that war is “obsolete.” Dr. Lawrence thought that was an interesting phrase because obsolete means something that once was seen as useful is no longer useful. But war is obsolete … this being because of the nuclear bombs war is no longer controllable. Formerly wars could be controlled, but if nuclear weapons would fall into the wrong hands there could be an unintended nuclear disaster. It was not stated who the “wrong hands” are.

Anyhow, the new system would be brought in, if not by peaceful cooperation – everybody willingly yielding national sovereignty -then by bringing the nation to the brink of nuclear war. And everybody would be so fearful as hysteria is created by the possibility of nuclear war that there would be a strong public outcry to negotiate a public peace and people would willingly give up national sovereignty in order to achieve peace, and thereby this would bring in the New International Political System. “If there were too many people in the right places who resisted this, there might be a need to use one or two – possibly more – nuclear weapons.” As it was put, this would be possibly needed to convince people that “We mean business.” Dr. Day said: “By the time one or two of those went off then everybody – even the most reluctant – would yield.”

Another justification for war was expressed, if you think of the many millions of casualties in WWI and WWII, well… suppose all those people had not died but had continued to live, then continued to have babies. There would be millions upon millions and we would already be overpopulated, so those two great wars served a benign purpose in delaying overpopulation. But now there are technological means for the individual and governments to control overpopulation so in this regard war is obsolete. It’s no longer needed. And then again, it’s obsolete because nuclear weapons could destroy the whole universe. War, which once was controllable, could get out of control and so for these two reasons it’s now obsolete

Terrorism

Terrorism would be used widely in Europe and in other parts of the world. Terrorism at that time was thought would not be necessary in the United States. It could become necessary in the United States if the United States did not move rapidly enough into accepting the system.

Financial Control

Inflation is a tool of the controllers.

Money would become predominately credit. It was already … money is primarily a credit thing but exchange of money would be not cash or palpable things but electronic credit signal. Any purchase of any significant amount would be done electronically. Earnings would be electronically entered into your account. It would be a single banking system. May have the appearance of being more than one but ultimately and basically it would be one single banking system.

Computer records can be kept on whatever it was you purchased so that if you were purchasing too much of any particular item and some official wanted to know what you were doing with your money they could go back and review your purchases and determine what you were buying.

The ability to save would be greatly curtailed. People would just not be able to save any considerable degree of wealth. Wealth represents power and wealth in the hands of a lot of people is not good for the people in charge so if you save too much you might be taxed. The more you save the higher rate of tax on your savings so your savings really could never get very far. And also, if you began to show a pattern of saving too much you might have your pay cut.

Electronic payments initially would all be based on different kinds of credit cards. Once they got used to that then it would be pointed out the advantage of having all of that combined into a single credit card, serving a single monetary system and then they won’t have to carry around all that plastic.

Surveillance, Implants, And Televisions That Watch You

So, the next step would be the single card and then the next step would be to replace the single card with a skin implant. The skin implant would be not losable or counterfeitable or transferrable to another person so you and your accounts would be identified without any possibility of error.

The skin implants would have to be put someplace that would be convenient to the skin; for example, your right hand or your forehead. “Now some of you people who read the Bible will attach significance to this to the Bible,” Dr. Day said. But he went on to disclaim any Biblical significance at all. This is just common sense of how the system could work and should work and there’s no need to read any superstitious Biblical principles into it.

There was some mention, also, of implants that would lend themselves to surveillance by providing radio signals. This could be under the skin or a dental implant … put in like a filling so that either fugitives or possibly other citizens could be identified by a certain frequency from his personal transmitter and could be located at any time or any place by any authority who wanted to find him.

There was more discussion of personal surveillance. One more thing Dr. Day said, “You’ll be watching television and somebody will be watching you at the same time at a central monitoring station.”

Also, the television set can be used to monitor what you are watching. People can tell what you’re watching on TV and how you’re reacting to what you’re watching. And you would not know that you were being watched while you were watching your television. How would we get people to accept these things into their homes? Well, people would buy them when they buy their own television. They won’t know that they’re on there at first.

There was some discussion of audio monitors, too, just in case the authorities wanted to hear what was going on in rooms other than where the television monitor was, and in regard to this the statement was made, “Any wire that went into your house, for example, your telephone wire, could be used this way.”

Home Ownership A Thing of The Past

Privately owned housing would become a thing of the past. The cost of housing and financing housing would gradually be made so high that most people couldn’t afford it. People who already owned their houses would be allowed to keep them but as years go by it would be more and more difficult for young people to buy a house.

Young people would more and more become renters, particularly in apartments or condominiums. More and more unsold houses would stand vacant. People just couldn’t buy them. People would not be able to buy these vacant homes and gradually more and more of the population would be forced into small apartments. Then as the number of real homeowners diminished they would become a minority. There would be no sympathy for them from the majority who dwelled in the apartments and then these homes could be taken by increased taxes or other regulations that would be detrimental to home ownership and would be acceptable to the majority.

Ultimately, people would be assigned where they would live and it would be common to have non-family members living with you. This would all be under the control of a central housing authority.

The Arrival of The Totalitarian Global System

When the new system takes over people will be expected to sign allegiance to it, indicating that they don’t have any reservations or holding back to the old system. “There just won’t be any room”, Dr. Day said, “for people who won’t go along. We can’t have such people cluttering up the place so such people would be taken to special places.” The inference Dr. Lawrence drew was that at these special places where they were taken, then they would not live very long. Somewhere in this vein, he said there would not be any martyrs – they would not be killed in such a way or disposed of in such a way that they could serve as inspiration to other people the way martyrs do. Rather, “People will just disappear.”

The bringing in of the new system, Dr. Day said, probably would occur on a weekend in the winter. Everything would shut down on Friday evening and Monday morning when everybody wakened there would be an announcement that the New System was in place.