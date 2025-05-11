Vladimir Putin has rejected an ultimatum by European leaders to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face increased sanctions, but has proposed holding direct negotiations with Kyiv this week.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland told the Russian president either to sign up to an unconditional ceasefire by Monday or face increased sanctions and weapons transfers to Ukraine.

“All of us here, together with the US, are calling Putin out. If he’s serious about peace, then he has a chance to show it now,” said UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, at a joint press conference of the five leaders in Kyiv.

Starmer said the leaders were demanding “an unconditional ceasefire, rejecting Putin’s conditions, and [are] clear that if he turns his back on peace, we will respond, working with President Trump, with all our partners, we will ramp up sanctions, and increase our military aid for Ukraine’s defence to pressure Russia back to the table.”

European leaders call for unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine – video

Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital on the same train on Saturday morning, while Donald Tusk travelled on a separate train. The leaders met Zelenskyy for talks in central Kyiv. It is Macron’s first visit to Kyiv since summer 2022, and the first visit for Merz as chancellor, having only taken office this week.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/10/leaders-britain-france-germany-poland-arrive-kyiv-ukraine

How can you PROPOSE an ultimatum?! The LOSING side. What are they on?

Oops, I forgot! Cocaine.

Watch here.

Emil Cosman breaks it all down

France+UK issue Ultimatum+Threats+Blackmail to RUS.Putin Responds. Ukr-RUS direct talks in Turkey.

Ukraine and allies ready for 'full unconditional' 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, foreign minister says

Ukraine offers Russia unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday Putin to ‘think through’

Ukraine ceasefire proposal Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, omits mention of 30-day ceasefire

Kremlin wants new Ukraine talks based on Istanbul drafts and 'realities' the Guardian

Vladimir Putin Rejects ceasefire ultimatum proposed by European leaders

Vladimir Putin wants direct talks with Kyiv 'without preconditions'

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky demands Putin agree to full ceasefire – but welcomes his call for talks

European leaders visit Kyiv, and tell Russia: 30-day ceasefire now or face massive sanctions

Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions

Ukraine war briefing: Putin rejects ceasefire;

Starmer says only Russia blocking peace

Four Times Russia Has Called for Peace and Ukraine Shut It Down

Putin must agree ceasefire before holding ‘direct’ talks with Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies say

Macron vows 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine

Macron discusses possible size of foreign troop presence in Ukraine

France's Macron says Putin's Ukraine counterproposal 'not sufficient'

Yermak calls for ceasefire before talks, responds to Putin’s Istanbul proposal Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to talk, but only if Russia halts all attacks

Macron: There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions Putin offers

Ukraine direct talks without preconditions Erdogan accepts

Putin’s request to host Russia-Ukraine talks Russia is not afraid of Western sanctions – Kremlin

Moscow is “set on serious negotiations” with Kiev to bring a “long-term lasting peace,” the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed starting peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions as soon as Thursday.

The president made the remarks early on Sunday as he addressed the media at the conclusion of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Russia hosted numerous foreign dignitaries over the days surrounding the celebrations, including the leaders of China, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Putin offered to start unconditional talks with Ukraine “without delay” on May 15 in Istanbul, where “they were held earlier and where they were interrupted,” referring to the negotiations held in Türkiye during the early phase of the conflict in 2022.

Moscow is “set on serious negotiations” with Kiev and aims to “eliminate the root causes” of the conflict in order to achieve a “long-term lasting peace,” Putin stated.

Here is the president’s speech in full:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, or maybe good night already. I want to greet everyone. Ladies and gentlemen. Colleagues.

Allow me to once again congratulate all of you on the Great Victory Day! Thank our friends and foreign partners who have been with us in Moscow these days at the anniversary celebrations to bow to the generation of winners.

We honor all those who contributed to the common victory over Nazism, including our allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, Chinese soldiers, participants in the anti-Fascist resistance in Europe, fighters of the people’s liberation movements in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and volunteers from Latin American countries.

Together with our friends and like-minded people, we share a common memory and respect for history, heroic deed of true heroes who fought for freedom, and of course, our responsibility for the future, for building a more just and safer world. The issues that directly affect the stable, sustainable development of the entire world community – Eurasia and other world regions – were at the center of the bilateral and the multilateral meetings held in Moscow.

READ MORE: Trump responds favorably to Putin’s peace talks proposal

Of course, they were held in a special, solemn, festive atmosphere, but at the same time they were extremely rich and informative, filled with topics of the political, economic and humanitarian agenda.

Summing up, and this is exactly what I would like to do now, I would say that in four days, from May 7 to May 10, we hosted official visits by the leaders of three foreign states: the People’s Republic of China, the Venezuelan Bolivarian Republic and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Additionally, 20 bilateral meetings were held with the heads of the CIS countries, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. In total, 27 heads of state from the CIS, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, as well as about 10 heads of international organizations took part in the celebrations. Another six countries were represented at a high level.

We see inspiring evidence of genuine consolidation around the enduring ideas and values of our common Great Victory in such a wide participation of delegations from foreign countries and international organizations.

We are grateful to the leaders of the 13 states who sent units of the national armed forces to participate in the parade on Red Square. Their shoulder-to-shoulder march with our ceremonial units filled the common holiday with special energy and the spirit of military brotherhood, tempered during the Second World War.

I was pleased to personally thank the military leaders of the Korean People’s Army and convey my warmest words to soldiers and commanders of special forces units of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, who, jointly with our servicemen, professionally, and I want to emphasize this, faithfully performed their assignments during the liberation of the Kursk Region border areas from the Kiev regime forces. I would like to emphasize: they showed courage and heroism, acted – I want to say this again – professionally, to the highest degree, showed good training and preparation.

And of course, it was a special honor for all state leaders to salute the main heroes of the Victory anniversary on the stands – WWII veterans from Russia, Israel, Armenia and Mongolia.

I would like to highlight that, despite threats, blackmail and obstacles caused, including the closure of airspace, the leaders of several European countries – Serbia, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina – came to Moscow. I would like to reiterate: we understand the massive pressure they faced, and therefore we sincerely appreciate their political courage, firm moral position, decision to share the holiday with us, to pay tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, World War II, who fought for their Fatherland and for deliverance from the brown plague of the whole world, of the entire mankind without any exaggeration.

READ MORE: Zelensky responds to Putin’s peace talks proposal

It is important for us that millions of Europeans, state leaders that pursue sovereign policies, remember this. This gives us optimism and hope that sooner or later, based on the lessons of history and the opinion of our peoples, we will begin to move towards restoring constructive relations with European states. Including those who today still do not give up the anti-Russian rhetoric and clearly aggressive actions against us. They are still trying – we can see it right these days – to talk to us, in fact, in a boorish manner and through ultimatums.

Our comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with the People’s Republic of China can serve as a genuine example of modern equal relations in the 21st century. Chinese President Xi Jinping was the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

We have had exceptionally fruitful negotiations, we have adopted two joint statements at the level of heads of state, and we have signed a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements covering such areas as energy, trade, finance, science, culture and much more. As I have already said, it has been agreed that in September I will pay an official return visit to China for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over militaristic Japan.

READ MORE: Erdogan accepts Putin’s request to host Russia-Ukraine talks

It is deeply symbolic and natural that the principal, in fact the main commemorative events related to the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe and Asia will be held in Moscow and Beijing – in the capital cities of the states whose peoples passed through the hardest trials and paid the highest price for the common Victory.

Colleagues, I think it is obvious to everyone that the talks and meetings held in Moscow also touched on the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. We are grateful to all our guests, our friends, for the attention they are paying to this conflict and for the efforts they are making to bring this conflict to an end. In this connection, I believe it is necessary to dwell on this topic separately.

So, I want to say that, as it is known, Russia has proposed ceasefire initiatives on several occasions, but they, these initiatives, have been repeatedly sabotaged by Ukraine. For example, the Kiev regime defiantly violated about 130 times the 30-day – I want to make it a point – 30-day moratorium, from March 18 to April 17, on strikes against energy facilities, which was declared in accordance with our agreement with US President Donald Trump.

The Easter truce initiated by Russia was not observed either: the ceasefire regime was violated by Ukrainian forces almost 5,000 times. Nevertheless, for the celebration of Victory Day – and we consider this to be a sacred holiday for us as well, just imagine that we lost 27 million people – we declared a ceasefire for the third time on this holiday, which is sacred to us.

Incidentally we conveyed to those of our colleagues in the West who, in my opinion, are sincerely looking for ways to settlement, our position on this issue, on a ceasefire on Victory Day, and that in the future we do not exclude the possibility of extending the terms of this truce – but, of course, after analyzing what will happen in these several days, based on the results of how the Kiev regime will react to our proposal.

And what do we see? What are these results? The Kiev authorities, as you can see for yourself, did not respond at all to our ceasefire proposal. Moreover, after the announcement of our proposal – and this happened, as you remember, on May 5 – the Kiev authorities launched large-scale attacks in the early hours of May 7. As many as 524 unmanned aerial vehicles and a number of Western–made missiles participated in the strike, and 45 unmanned boats were used simultaneously in the Black Sea.

Actually, during these three days of the ceasefire that we announced – on May 8, 9 and 10 – happened what you also saw from the media, in fact, from your reports, it was clear: during this time, five targeted attempts were made to attack the state border of the Russian Federation in the area of the Kursk Region and at the junction with the Belgorod Region, precisely during the days of the ceasefire we announced. Additionally, another 36 attacks were made in other areas. All these attacks, including attempts to enter the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk Region and the Belgorod Region, were repulsed. Moreover, our military experts believe that they had no military significance, were conducted solely for political reasons and the enemy suffered very heavy losses.

As I have already said, the Kiev authorities not only declined our ceasefire proposal, but also, as we all saw, tried to intimidate the leaders of the states who gathered for the celebrations in Moscow. You know, when I met with colleagues here in Moscow, a thought occurred to me. I’ll share it with you: who were they trying to intimidate among those who came to Moscow to celebrate the Victory over Nazi Germany? Who were they trying to frighten? Those who have come to us are leaders not by position or a post, they are leaders by character, by their beliefs and willingness to stand for their beliefs. And who was trying to intimidate them? Those who stand at attention and salute, applaud former SS soldiers? And elevates those who collaborated with Hitler during WWII to the rank of national heroes? It seems to me that this is an attempt with obviously unsuitable means and those who are trying to do this do not correspond to the scale they expect themselves.

I will repeat: we have proposed steps towards a ceasefire on many occasions. We have never refused to engage in dialogue with the Ukrainian side. Let me remind you again: it was not us who interrupted the negotiations in 2022; it was the Ukrainian side. In this connection, despite everything, we propose that the authorities in Kiev should resume the negotiations that they interrupted at the end of 2022 and resume direct talks. And, I stress, without any preconditions.

We suggest starting without delay next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul, where they were held earlier and where they were interrupted. As you know, Turkish colleagues have repeatedly offered their services to organize such talks, and President Erdogan has done a lot to organize them. I recall that as a result of these talks a joint draft document was prepared and initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiating group, but at the insistence of the West it was simply thrown into the basket.

Tomorrow we are going to have a conversation with the President of Türkiye, Mr Erdogan. I would like to ask him to provide such an opportunity to hold talks in Türkiye. I hope that he will confirm his desire to contribute to the search for peace in Ukraine.

We are set on serious negotiations with Ukraine. Their aim is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and to achieve a long-term lasting peace for a historical perspective. We do not rule out that in the course of these negotiations it will become possible to agree on some kind of new truce and a new ceasefire. And a real ceasefire that would be observed not only by Russia but also by the Ukrainian side and would be the first step, I repeat, towards a long-term, sustainable peace, rather than a prelude to continuing armed conflict after the Ukrainian armed forces have been rearmed, re-equipped and frantically digged trenches and new strongholds. Who needs such peace?

Our proposal is, as they say, on the table. The decision is now up to Ukrainian authorities and their supervisors, who are seemingly guided by their personal political ambitions, rather than the interests of their peoples, want to continue the war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists.

Let me reiterate myself: Russia is ready for talks without any preliminary conditions. There are combat actions and war going on now, and we propose to resume negotiations that were not interrupted by us. Well, what’s wrong about it?

READ MORE: Macron lukewarm on Putin peace talks offer

Those who really want peace cannot but support this. At the same time, I would like to express my gratitude once again for the mediation services and efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis undertaken by our foreign partners, including China, Brazil, African countries, the Middle East, and recently the new Administration of the United States of America.

In conclusion, I would like to once again thank everyone who shared with us the festive celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism. I am sure that the spirit of solidarity and harmony that united us in Moscow these days will continue to help us build fruitful cooperation and partnership in the name of progress, security and peace.

I would also like to take this opportunity to note the tremendous role of journalists, representatives of international information agencies, TV channels, and the press who covered the anniversary events and the many-hour program of current negotiations and working meetings. Much has been done to ensure that people in different countries of the world experience the unique atmosphere of the current holidays in Moscow. Of course, I thank you for this meeting as well, as it is held quite late and, of course, everyone is already tired.

Thank you very much for your attention, as it’s almost half past one in the morning, or even later than half past one in Moscow, God be with you.

Thank you very much for your attention. Goodbye.

https://www.rt.com/russia/617375-zelensky-responds-putin-peace-talks/

https://www.rt.com/news/617366-trump-reacts-putin-ukraine-talks-proposal/

Medvedev tells the 'coalition' to shove their ceasefire plans where the sun don't shine